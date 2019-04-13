×
Reports: Juventus willing to sell Real Madrid target to sign sensational forward

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
13 Apr 2019, 15:11 IST

'Oscar Del Calcio AIC' Italian Football Awards
'Oscar Del Calcio AIC' Italian Football Awards

What's the rumour?

Joao Felix has set the world on fire this season and nothing seems to be stopping him as he scored a hattrick in the Europa League clash against Frankfurt recently. He is highly coveted by some of the top clubs in Europe and if reports are to be believed, Juventus are eager to make a move for him.

In case you didn’t know…

Felix's hattrick against Frankfurt made him the second youngest player in the history of the Europa League to score a treble, at 19 years and 153 days, after Sergio Aguero, who scored a hattrick in the same competition at the age of 19 years and 124 days.

The heart of the matter

According to reports, Felix's performances have really impressed Juventus to the point that they are willing to sell Paulo Dybala – who has been linked with Real Madrid and Manchester United – in order to raise funds to sign the teenager.

Felix has a release clause of €120 million and the Old Lady hope to raise €100 million from the sale of the Argentine. Dybala might be one of the most talented players in the world but Juventus consider Felix as the perfect candidate to settle in at the Old Lady and lead their charge.

Rumour rating: 5/10

While there is no doubt that there is interest for the young Portuguese, it simply doesn’t make sense for Juventus to sell one of their best talents in order to sign an unproven teenager, who still has a lot of years of learning left in him.

What’s next?

Juventus are still in the Champions League and have virtually won the Serie A already. As a result, their focus is on Europe and Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence means that they could actually go on to win the title that has eluded them twice in the space of three years. 

Serie A TIM 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus Football Paulo Dybala Real Madrid Transfer News Juventus Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
