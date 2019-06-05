Reports: Kylian Mbappe's father reveals the two reasons why his son wants out of PSG

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

What's the story?

It has been claimed that Kylian Mbappe's father has revealed why his son wants out of Paris Saint-Germain.

Earlier, it was reported that Mbappe has handed in a transfer request to PSG as he seeks a move away from the club, amid huge interest from Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

Mbappe enjoyed a stellar individual campaign for the Ligue 1 giants. The 20-year-old racked up 39 goals and 17 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions as he helped PSG retain the Ligue 1 title. Mbappe finished second in the race for the European Golden Shoe with 33 league goals, just behind Lionel Messi, who won the award after scoring 36 times in La Liga.

It is crystal clear that Mbappe has proven himself to be a priceless asset for the French champions, especially when Neymar was absent due to injury. But he hinted a move away from Paris when he spoke about a 'new project' last month. Mbappe's present contract with PSG runs until 2023..

The heart of the matter

The French forward is keen to move away from the Ligue 1 champions this summer. Real Madrid are interested in the player, and his father, Wilfred Mbappe, is expected to help his son leave PSG.

According to reports, Wilfred held a meeting with someone "vey important in world football" in Zurich as he discussed his son's wish to leave PSG. Mbappe's father also divulged the reasons as to why his son wants a move away from the French capital.

It was said that Mbappe is having trouble in the dressing room, especially with manager Thomas Tuchel and team-mate Neymar. The German tactician did not use the French forward fully towards the end of the season, which saw Mbappe miss out on the European Golden Shoe.

On the other hand, it is believed that the PSG dressing room is divided into French and Brazilian stars. Mbappe doesn't share a good relationship with Neymar, which is another reason why the star forward is heading towards the exit door.

What's next?

It remains to be seen if Real Madrid make a move for Mbappe this summer, especially after completing the signing of Luka Jovic.