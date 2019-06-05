Rumour Has It: Mbappe requests transfer from PSG

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe's search for a "new project" away from Paris Saint-Germain appears to be gathering steam.

The PSG superstar, 20, enjoyed another standout season for the Ligue 1 champions, scoring 39 goals in 43 games in all competitions.

But the France international drew attention to his future last month when he hinted at a move away from Paris.

Reports from Spain now suggest Mbappe may have taken a step closer to the Real Madrid switch he has continually been linked with.

TOP STORY – MBAPPE HANDS IN TRANSFER REQUEST

Mbappe wants out from PSG after handing in a transfer request, according to Spanish TV channel El Chiringuito.

Real Madrid have been the most heavily linked with a move for the forward, particularly since France great Zinedine Zidane returned to the helm.

But it seems Madrid have given up on trying to sign Mbappe's team-mate Neymar, ruling out a move for the Brazilian, according to AS.

With a rebuild already gathering pace with the signing of striker Luka Jovic and with Eden Hazard seemingly on his way, Madrid are also ready to listen to offers for playmaker Isco, according to Marca.

ROUND-UP

- Real Madrid, however, may miss out on Christian Eriksen, with the Mirror reporting Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has told the LaLiga club Spurs have no intention of selling the midfielder. The Mirror also reports that Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is trying to force a move to the Champions League runners-up.

- Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt has been linked with a host of European heavyweights and Liverpool are ready to target the Netherlands centre-back, an international team-mate of Virgil van Dijk's, according to Bild.

- The race for Benfica attacker Joao Felix is well and truly on. According to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Manchester City have informally triggered the teenager's €120million release clause, with the 19-year-old also linked with United and Madrid. The Sun says City are also lining up a move for Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo.

- With uncertainty over David de Gea's future, the Mirror says Manchester United have made contact with Lille regarding goalkeeper Mike Maignan and the Ligue 1 side want €35m for the shot-stopper.

- Atletico Madrid also have some rebuilding to do and they are confident of signing Chelsea's Marcos Alonso, according to the Mirror, as a replacement for Bayern Munich-bound Lucas Hernandez. Diego Simeone also wants Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo, Sport reports.

- Inter continue to be linked with attacking talent and West Ham's Marko Arnautovic, a former Nerazzurri loanee, is their latest target, according to The Sun. Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku and Roma's Edin Dzeko are also apparently on their wishlist.