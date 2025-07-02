Serie A club make decision regarding potential signing of Liverpool star Darwin Nunez after holding talks with his agent: Reports

Serie A club Napoli have reportedly made their key decision to go all out for Liverpool star Darwin Nunez this summer. The Uruguayan forward has been heavily linked to an exit from Anfield after his recent performances have not been up to the mark.

Darwin Nunez signed for Liverpool for a reported €85 million from Benfica in the summer of 2022. However, he has been unable to replicate his stellar form at the Portuguese side for the Reds. In 143 outings for the Merseysiders across competitions, Nunez has contributed 40 goals and 26 assists. With the Reds looking to revamp their attack with new attackers, Nunez has reportedly been put on sale this summer, with Napoli being one of the interested parties.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (h/t GOAL), Napoli has made the final decision to go all out to sign Darwin Nunez from Liverpool this summer. The decision came after owner Aurelio De Laurentiis held a meeting with the Uruguayan's agent, Fali Ramadani. The Italian side had set a deadline for the transfer and will officially pursue him soon.

The report further suggests that Darwin Nunez is also keen on a move away from Anfield, after losing his importance in the squad. The forward is reportedly excited about working under coach Antonio Conte in Italy. Napoli, meanwhile, will do their best to complete the Nunez transfer after signing Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne in this window.

However, Liverpool are not expected to let Darwin Nunez leave for a small price. According to recent reports by Fabrizio Romano, the Reds want a fee of around €65 to €70 million for the Uruguay international, after spending a hefty fee to sign him in 2022. The high asking price could be difficult for Napoli to afford, per Romano.

Former Liverpool official claims Jurgen Klopp signed Darwin Nunez instead of Alexander Isak in 2022

Klopp and Nunez (L to R) - Source: Getty

In an interview with the Financial Times, former Liverpool director of research, Ian Graham, claimed that Jurgen Klopp chose to sign Darwin Nunez instead of Alexander Isak in 2022. Klopp left the club as head coach in the summer of 2024, with Arne Slot taking over the helm. Speaking of the Nunez deal, Graham said:

"Jürgen created a lot of success for the club, so it’s understandable why it moved in that direction. I’m happy to talk about my colleagues persuading Jürgen [in 2017] that Mo Salah was the player to buy instead of Julian Brandt. In 2022, he signed Darwin Núñez [for £70mn plus add-ons] instead of Alexander Isak."

He added:

"Jürgen preferred Núñez. It would be very churlish of me to say, 'It’s terrible that Jürgen had his choice', when in the past Jürgen had been persuaded by me and my colleagues of a different choice. And it was still the case that we signed good players — in Núñez’s case, one of the best young strikers in Europe."

Graham's comments came amid Alexander Isak being one of Liverpool's transfer targets this summer. Isak has risen to become one of the best Premier League forwards, with Newcastle United now valuing him for around £150 million. Meanwhile, Nunez did not yield the best results for the Merseysiders.

