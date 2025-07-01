Luis Enrique wants PSG to sign 21-year-old Chelsea star this summer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique has set his sights on Chelsea's Andrey Santos this summer, according to Fichajes. The Spanish manager guided his team to a historic treble in the 2024-25 season, and they are currently fighting for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Ad

However, Enrique is not the one to rest on his laurels, and is already planning to reinforce his squad before the new season. The Spaniard is aiming to retain the Champions League trophy in the upcoming campaign, and believes he needs more quality in midfield.

Andrey Santos, who spent last season on loan with Ligue 1 club Strasbourg from Chelsea, has emerged as an option for the job. The Brazilian enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 campaign with the Alsace-based club, registering 12 goals and five assists from 45 games.

Ad

Trending

Andrey Santos is currently with the Blues squad at the FIFA Club World Cup and is already making his presence felt. The 21-year-old expects to stay with the London giants in the new season, but PSG have other plans.

The Parisians are looking to add more cover for Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, and Joao Neves, and Luis Enrique wants Santos for the job. Chelsea would prefer to keep hold of the talented Brazilian, but could be open to his departure for a fee of at least £51m.

Ad

Will Christopher Nkunku leave Chelsea this summer?

Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea are expected to part ways with Christopher Nkunku this summer, according to Football Insider. The French forward has been a disappointment since his highly publicised move to Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023.

Ad

The Blues reportedly paid the Bundesliga giants £52m for Nkunku, but he hasn't lived up to the billing so far. The 27-year-old jas registered 18 goals and five assists from 59 games across competitions so far for the London giants.

With Chelsea securing the services of Liam Delap this summer, Nkunku's future now hangs in the balance. Recent reports have suggested that Brighton & Hove Albion striker Joao Pedro is also on his way to Stamford Bridge, which could further jeopardize Nkunku's position.

It now appears that the Blues are ready to end the Frenchman's stay at the club as they look to raise funds this summer. Nkunku is also eager to leave to get his career back on track. Interestingly, the player is under contract until 2029, which could have a bearing on his price tag this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More