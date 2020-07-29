Lazio are reportedly plotting a sensational swoop for Manchester City's David Silva. The Italian giants aim to push the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan till the very end next season, after missing out on an unlikely Serie A title this campaign.

Simone Inzaghi wants to include the experience and industry of the Manchester City skipper in his setup. Lazio, who have successfully secured a berth in the Champions League next season, believe Silva could add value and much-needed winning mentality to the club's ranks.

After 10 immaculate years in the Premier League, David Silva bid goodbye to Manchester City on Sunday after his side's 5-0 rout of bottom-dwellers Norwich City.

It was an emotional farewell for the mercurial magician, who won 13 major honours with Manchester City, including four Premier League trophies.

Manchester City's Silva to choose between Italy and Dubai

David Silva won four Premier League titles in his 10 years at Manchester City

Having joined from Valencia in 2010, Silva rose to become one of the most intelligent players in the Premier League. Known for his range of passing, fluency with the ball and link-up play, the Spaniard recorded a massive 434 appearances for Manchester City.

Speaking after the conclusion of the Premier League, the Manchester City ace remarked:

"It was emotional because they are amazing people. I have been working for them for 10 years and I have a good relationship with them. I love them and I am going to miss all of them. To win so many titles and the way we won it, I am a lucky guy, I have had a lot of nice moments, and this one as well, the last one. I will miss everything – even the weather as well!"

Thank you @premierleague ! It’s been a hell of a ride 😍💙 pic.twitter.com/lxx6QWVfPG — David Silva (@21LVA) July 26, 2020

The veteran playmaker was set for a move to a non-European football club, but Lazio have seemingly shown interest in his services as they prepare to mount another title challenge next season.

According to AS, they began discussions with Silva on Monday, and are presently favourites to snap him up. In fact, the Manchester City legend is one of the top priorities for Inzaghi.

Silva has also received offers from Dubai-based clubs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai and Al-Nasr Dubai, and it is now up to him to make a choice.

Manchester City star David Silva has attracted interest from clubs in Dubai

A move to the Serie A would add to the experience and variety of football he has played, while joining the UAE Arabian Gulf League would provide a different level of competition and lifestyle.

Manchester City surrendered their Premier League title to Liverpool, whereas on the other hand, Lazio lost ground in a title race that was eventually won by Juventus.

10 years. 13 trophies.@21LVA plays his final game in English football today 👋 pic.twitter.com/SIEsZu5nU6 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 26, 2020

The Old Lady clinched their ninth successive Serie A title with a 2-0 win over Sampdoria.

Silva would undoubtedly infuse creativity and leadership to the midfield ranks at Lazio, but his career at Manchester City is far from over, as the club is still fighting for the Champions League crown.

The Premier League giants take on Real Madrid for the second leg of the round-of-16, on August 7.

