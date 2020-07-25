Arsenal are in danger of losing out on the signing of Dani Ceballos to Manchester City, as per reports.

The Real Madrid youngster, who spent a season on loan at the Emirates Stadium, is open to spending another season in North London. However, Manchester City have now entered the race to sign him from Los Blancos.

Ceballos fell out of favour at Real Madrid since his move from Real Betis, and he was sent out on loan at the expense of keeping Fede Valverde with the first-team. After a rocky start, the Spaniard has grown into his role at Arsenal and the Gunners hoped to seal a permanent deal for him. Now, they face competition from their league rivals.

Arsenal's hopes of permanent Ceballos deal hampered by Manchester City

Ceballos has been very impressive for the Gunners

Although Arsenal hoped that a €35m bid would be enough to permanently sign the Spanish star, reports from Spain have suggested City are keen to recruit Ceballos.

It has been widely reported that Manchester City are set to spend lavishly in the upcoming window despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The former champions suffered an embarrassing follow-up season to their historic 2018/19 campaign, having lost their crown by nearly 20 points. With the transfer window approaching soon, talks have already begun over other moves as well.

The report highlights Pep Guardiola's admiration for Dani Ceballos, a player who he is reportedly eager to work with. With David Silva set to depart Manchester City at the end of the campaign, Ceballos could replace his compatriot at the Etihad.

David Silva is set to depart from the Emirates

This comes as a massive blow to Arsenal, where Ceballos has impressed profoundly. Particularly since the arrival of Mikel Arteta at the helm, Ceballos has formed a superb partnership with Granit Xhaka at the heart of this new-look Arsenal. Arteta has clearly figured out the best way to maximise his young compatriot's abilities and he has reaped the rewards for doing so.

The former Real Betis man has played a part in 23 league games for the Gunners this year and played a crucial part in Arsenal's FA Cup semi-final win against Manchester City. The Spaniard was imperious against his potential suitors as Pep Guardiola's side failed to breach Arsenal's well-drilled unit.

Apart from Manchester City, Arsenal also face competition from Real Betis, Valencia, and a host of Spanish clubs chasing the midfielder. It appears that Real Madrid are happy to send him out again, either on loan or via a sale, as they are currently stacked in midfield.

