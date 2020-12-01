Manchester City are in advanced negotiations for the signing of Estudiantes starlet Dario Ariel Sarmiento.

As per reports from transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Pep Guardiola's side are set to complete Sarmiento's acquisition in June 2021 for a sum of £17 million, which includes add-ons.

Manchester City, who have been working on the deal, wish to round it up in advance.

The Cityzens are making another attempt at luring a wonderkid early on as part of their clever scouting and recruitment in recent years. They have produced the likes of Brahim Diaz and Jadon Sancho as conspicuous talents in recent years as well.

The development procedures at the youth level have certainly born fruit, as Manchester City also lifted the FA Youth Cup earlier this month, beating Chelsea 3-2 at St. George's Park.

Manchester City target Sarmiento is naturally left-footed

Manchester City target Dario Sarmiento has sporadically featured for the Estudiantes first-team

City are now eyeing a move for the highly-rated Sarmiento, who hails from the Estudiantes academy having joined them in 2009.

He came off the bench in 2019 against Huracan, thereby becoming the club's second-youngest debutant ever. The Manchester City-bound forward is a naturally gifted technician, someone who can wriggle past defenses, keep close-control of the ball and inject pace into attacks.

Due to his exemplary skills and first-team importance, Sarmiento was blocked from representing Argentina in the U-17 World Cup. Encouraged to cut in with a wand of a left foot, he has often been deployed as a winger on the right-hand side.

The opening bid is around €19m [add ons included!]. If the agreement will be reached, he’d arrive on June 2021 to plan about his future with ‘City group’ 🇦🇷 #mcfc @CLMerlo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 30, 2020

Sarmiento knows he is one of the brightest prospects in Argentina. When Alejandro Sabella met him at Estudiantes while training, the youngster mentioned:

"He came and asked me if I was Sarmiento, I said yes and he knelt down. He said I was going to be a star, but I need to be calm and live in the present. I was nervous, I couldn't believe it. I swear my legs were shaking, I didn't know what to say. I still get nervous when I tell the story and imagine that moment."

Manchester City will only sharpen his expertise through their exceptional coaching methods and youth development systems. He could be given a role in the U-18s should the deal go through.

Meanwhile, City will take on Porto in the UEFA Champions League later today. The club have won all their matches in the premier European competition so far.

