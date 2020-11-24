Reports: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola urges board to sign Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane

Manchester City are set to formulate a plan to lure Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane to the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola is reportedly aiming to add firepower to his attacking ranks and to secure a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero. If reports from the Independent are to be believed, the Spanish mastermind has already urged the Manchester City hierarchy to approach the Spurs talisman.

Quite surprisingly, Manchester City have netted a disappointing 10 goals from their eight matches thus far. They are clearly lacking the fluency that has made them one of the most dangerous attacking sides in the world.

Sergio Aguero's repeated injuries and questions over Gabriel Jesus' abilities to fill the former's boots remain on the surface, with Manchester City in 13th place after eight matches.

Thierry Henry (2004-05) had held the record for most goal contributions (11) after five @PremierLeague matches. This has now been surpassed by #thfc striker Harry Kane (12). [ESPN] pic.twitter.com/bJclEZtAYl — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) October 18, 2020

Manchester City will have to pay over £100 million for Kane

Harry Kane was in sublime form against Manchester City in his side's 2-0 win

On the contrary, Kane has been inspiring a new-look Spurs outfit this season as Jose Mourinho's side are at top of the table.

They also outclassed Manchester City this weekend as Son Heung-Min continued his fine scoring spree before Giovanni Lo Celso made an instant impact from the bench to secure a well-rounded 2-0 win for them.

Kane, who played a deeper role involving varieties of defensive duties, held the ball up well and created the second goal of the evening.

The striker has been in otherworldly form this season, having notched up seven goals and nine assists from nine outings.

His remarkable rise in stocks have alerted Manchester City, who are supposedly required to pay in excess of £100 million if they want to tempt Spurs.

Guardiola recently penned a contract extension and is already on the lookout for reinforcements.

Love that performance. Proper resilient and clinical. Massive win! 💪 pic.twitter.com/MPfO4XQF5h — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 21, 2020

Kane has over three years remaining on his present deal at Spurs but has recently indicated his desire to move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium if the team struggles to land trophies.

Manchester City, who have won numerous honors under Guardiola, pose a better chance in terms of recent history. However, one simply cannot write Spurs off this season, and Kane might finally win his first trophy as a Tottenham player.

Manchester City have also been linked with the high-profile transfers of Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland. The latter, who recently won the Golden Boy award, could be an option if they fail to sign Kane. At 20, Haaland is one of the finest finishers in world football.

Meanwhile, Manchester City travel to Olympiacos for their Champions League group stage game tomorrow.

