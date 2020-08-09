Reports: Manchester City eye Juventus star as David Silva replacement

Manchester City have set sights on signing Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, according to TuttoJuve. The Italian report claims that Pep Guardiola is keen on getting the Uruguayan midfielder as a replacement for David Silva.

The Cityzens tabled a €50 million for Rodrigo Bentancur as per the report. However, it was swiftly rejected by the Serie A champions, Juventus as they see him as a valuable member of their squad.

The Uruguayan's contract at Juventus only ends in 2024 and he had just signed the new deal last season. Apart from Manchester City, Barcelona were also linked with a move for the midfielder before they swapped Arthur for Pjanic.

Also read: 5 players Juventus could sign this summer

Phil Foden to replace David Silva at Manchester City?

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has always insisted that Phil Foden is the ideal replacement for David Silva. The former Bayern manager has insisted that the youngster is capable of taking on the responsibility and would be playing regularly from next season.

“Phil is an incredible player, but he still has things to improve. Sometimes it takes time to understand exactly what he has to do. Sometimes you have to be patient. But David is going to leave this season, and we are not going to buy any player in his position because we have Phil. We trust Phil. If we didn't believe in him, we might go to the market to replace David, but we have Phil.”

It will be interesting to see if Pep Guardiola indeed plans to raid Juventus for their highly rated midfielder.

What next for David Silva?

Advertisement

After spending a decade at Manchester City, David Silva is leaving the club. He is playing his final matches for the Cityzens in the Champions League and his final home match resulted in a win over Real Madrid last week.

I am touched our fans planned a guard of honour for me tonight but cancelling is the right decision in the circumstances. We will say goodbye together at the right time when it is safe. Enjoy the match at home!💙 — David Silva (@21LVA) August 7, 2020

David Silva has been linked with a stunning move to Lazio this summer. The Spaniard was expected to return back home or move to the United States to play in the Major League Soccer but those plans seem to have changed.

He was touted to join David Beckham's Inter Miami side this summer after leaving Manchester City. However, it looks like the pandemic situation has changed the plans and the move is off the table right now.

Also read: Top 10 Juventus players of all time