Manchester City have reportedly enquired about Atletico Madrid wonderkid Joao Felix in the ongoing transfer window, as per a report from The Athletic. The former Premier League champions are set to spend a staggering £300m on new recruits in the transfer window, according to the same report.

Pep Guardiola's side won two successive Premier League titles and collected a total of 198 points over the last two years, but endured an embarrassing attempt at defending their title in 2019/20. Jurgen Klopp's unstoppable Liverpool side romped their way to the crown of English football and won by the title by a whopping 18 points.

Their forgettable league campaign, coupled with their clearance for next season's UEFA Champions League could see City break the bank this summer.

Felix, Koulibaly, and more: Manchester City's £300m wishlist

Atletico Madrid superstar Joao Felix

According to The Athletic, City are in the market to sign a centre-forward ahead of the 2020/21 summer. They have already contacted Atletico Madrid for their prized asset, Joao Felix, but it is unclear if the Portuguese will be available for a transfer.

Club legend Sergio Aguero turned 32 in June and has endured his fair share of injury issues over the past few years. He is currently out with a severe knee injury which will see him miss the remainder of Manchester City's UCL campaign. Guardiola is said to be keen on recruiting Felix, who hasn't particularly lit LaLiga Santander up this season.

3 - Joao Felix has become the first Benfica player to score a hat-trick in a European competition game since September 1992 (Pacheco vs MNK Izola). Diamond. pic.twitter.com/Y3lrzyhzoe — OptaCan (@OptaCan) April 11, 2019

Advertisement

The former Benfica ace is still yet to find his groove in the Spanish capital. Atleti are rumoured to have already rejected a big-money bid for him in the winter from an unnamed club. The 20-year-old started 21 LaLiga games this season, scoring six and setting up a goal while playing as the more creative forward in a front two or on the sides.

Felix is expected to continue at the Wanda Metropolitano due to their substantial investment in him as the Rojiblancos paid €126m for the Portuguese last summer. Manchester City will have to shatter their transfer record for his services.

Koulibaly is high up on City's list of priorities this summer

Manchester City also have Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli firmly in their sights. The Senegalese has been identified as the man to put an end to Manchester City's defensive woes, given Aymeric Laporte's absences via injury. Guardiola saw his side concede 12 league goals more than he did last season. They have appeared susceptible to throwing away leads due to their weak defence.

The Cityzens have reportedly completed the signing of Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake of Valencia and Bournemouth respectively early on in the window. It remains to be seen how many other targets they will be able to acquire over the course of the summer.

Also read: Manchester City see £41m bid accepted for Bournemouth defender