According to sportwitness, Manchester City may offer Oleksandr Zinchenko as part of a deal to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli. Zinchenko's agent Alan Prudnikov has hinted that his client Zinchenko will listen to offers and may be open to a switch to Naples.

Manchester City's top transfer target this season has been Kalidou Koulibaly. City finished the 2019-20 Premier League season as runners-up, 18 points behind champions Liverpool. Manchester City lost nine games last season, a tally that is three more than the number of games they lost in the previous two seasons combined.

City's erratic form and sometimes sub-par performances have largely been due to their leaky defense. Since the departure of Vincent Kompany and long-term injury to Aymeric Laporte, who has since returned, Manchester City have had many problems with finding the right centre-back pairing.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lost faith in the other centre-backs at the club, namely John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi. The Spaniard played Eric Garcia at centre-back last season season and at times was forced to make Fernandino play as a centre-back.

City have been desperate to sign a world-class defender to partner Aymeric Laporte. Kalidou Koulibaly can be that man for City.

Napoli have set a price tag of €90 million for Koulibaly. Manchester City have tried negotiating a lower fee for the Senegalese defender, but Napoli has been unwilling to lower their asking price.

Manchester City and Napoli have locked horns with each other in the past. Jorginho, who seemed destined to join Guardiola at City, was instead sold by Napoli to Chelsea.

Manchester City ready to offer Zinchenko plus cash for Koulibaly

WZinchenko reportedly open to Napoli switch

City believe €90 million is too high a price to pay for a 29-year-old. However, Koulibaly is from the same ilk as Sergio Ramos, Virgil Van Dijk, Rio Ferdinand and John Terry, and can be a leader, a game-changer and a season-definer for a club.

Reportedly, Manchester City have already offered Oleksandr Zincheko to Napoli in a player-plus-cash deal for Koulibaly. Napoli reportedly enquired about the availability of Zinchenko three season ago.

Zinchenko has failed to nail down a place in Guardiola's starting XI. The Ukranian has had to share his responsibilities and playing time at left-back with Frenchman Benjamin Mendy.

Zinchenko will like to obtain more playing time, and if he moves to Naples he will be joining a club with ambition, title aspirations, and a place amongst Europe's rising teams.