In what is a surprising turn of events, reports from England suggest that Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing Chelsea star N'Golo Kante this summer.

The Frenchman has had to endure an injury-stricken season at Stamford Bridge, and there are rumours of his availability in the transfer market. Manchester United are also monitoring the situation of other midfield targets such as Thiago and Jack Grealish, although the latter appears unlikely after their €40m purchase of Donny van de Beek.

Kante, a World Cup winner with France, is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world. On the face of it, the 29-year-old would undoubtedly improve Manchester United's current set up.

Manchester United waiting for Chelsea to 'encourage' transfer

Chelsea star Kante in action for the Blues

As per English outlet Daily Mail, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is 'waiting for encouragement from Chelsea' to make a move for Kante.

The report suggests that the Red Devils will have to fork out a figure of £60m for Chelsea's midfield lynchpin, who could be reunited with former teammate Nemanja Matic and compatriot Paul Pogba.

Despite a host of stellar midfield talents available to Solskjaer's disposal such as Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, and Donny van de Beek, there is a belief that defensive midfield is a problem position. First-choice defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic is 32 and will not be able to play week in week out for a season with potentially over 50 games to play.

1 - N’Golo Kanté 🇫🇷 in the World Cup 2018 🏆 (among outfield players):



34 recoveries - 1st



13 interceptions - 1st



Monster.#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/eTou6oyUAT — OptaJean (@OptaJean) July 5, 2018

With Scott McTominay still relatively inexperienced in that role, Kante's arrival would almost immediately solve that issue and add some much-needed pedigree. Although Kante isn't an archetype destroyer, in the right set up (much like with Pogba for France), the two-time Premier League winner will be an incredible coup.

The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for West Ham destroyer Declan Rice. The Englishman, who played every single minute of the Hammers' Premier League campaign, has been in stellar form over the last season or so. Rice was formerly of Chelsea's academy but was let go by the Blues at an early age.

Despite his sublime form and Chelsea's evident interest in their former academy player, a move appears increasingly difficult this summer. Rice is expected to cost them a small fortune given that West Ham are under no pressure to sell him. The Hammer of the Year is also a versatile player who can slot in at centre-half with ease.

No Premier League midfielder has made more interceptions than Declan Rice (61) this season https://t.co/y3i8mhzcel — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 21, 2020

Despite these reports, it will be interesting to see if Chelsea sell one of their most pivotal players to a direct top-four rival in Manchester United. The Red Devils finished above Chelsea on the table due to a superior goal difference, and both clubs will hope to build on their top-four finishes in 2020/21.

It is important to note that Inter Milan have also registered an interest in signing Kante as his former manager, Antonio Conte, is a huge admirer of the midfield general.

