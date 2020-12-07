Manchester United are preparing a move for Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier in the summer as they look to improve the quality in their ranks.

As per reports from the Telegraph, the purpose of monitoring Trippier's situation is to infuse much-needed competition into the squad and to upgrade from Aaron Wan-Bissaka's questionable attacking capacity.

The 30-year-old, who is currently loving life at the Spanish capital, has just one year remaining on his contract. Manchester United are understood to be his long-term admirers and will be eyeing a cut-price deal for him next summer.

Following a successful stint with Tottenham Hotspur, Kieran Trippier made the move to Atletico Madrid at the start of last season.

Also read: West Ham United 1-3 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points as Red Devils extend remarkable away run | Premier League 2020-21

Kieran Trippier could bring an attacking outlet to Manchester United

Manchester United target Kieran Trippier has blossomed under Diego Simeone's system at Atletico Madrid

Advertisement

Kieran Trippier was on Manchester United's radar during his days as a Burnley and Spurs player. He spent four seasons at Tottenham Hotspur and earned a runner-up medal with the side in the 2018-19 Champions League.

The dynamic full-back was named the Burnley Player of the Season for his exploits in the Championship during the 2011-12 campaign.

His stocks rose during the 2018 World Cup but Trippier is perhaps in the finest form of his life right now as his performances have been crucial to Atletico's supreme defensive record in La Liga this season.

⛔️ DEFENCE APPRECIATION POST



2️⃣ goals conceded in 🔟 @LaLigaEN games 🔐

8️⃣ clean sheets 🚫🥅

0️⃣ minutes trailing ⏱



💪🏼 #CyberFit

🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/jzSskA8MrR — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) December 6, 2020

Manchester United signed Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace last year and while the right-back has been impressive, he visibly lacks the attacking instincts that Trippier possesses with his pin-point crosses and free-kicks.

Advertisement

The Atletico Madrid defender would be a welcome addition to Manchester United, owing to his vast experience in the Premier League, his all-round abilities and a potentially cheaper price tag.

Not to mention, Kieran Trippier's presence could also test Wan-Bissaka's hunger to fight for his spot.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are back on track after a tough start in the season and are set to take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League tomorrow.

Also read: RB Leipzig vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21