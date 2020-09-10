Reports: Manchester United linked with shock move for Chelsea star N'Golo Kante

According to the Mirror (via Goal), Manchester United have shown an interest in signing N'Golo Kante from Chelsea this summer.

The Blues value the midfielder at £54 million, a fee the Red Devils are reportedly willing to pay for the World Cup winner. The Frenchman has also been linked with Inter Milan this summer.

Manchester United signed Donny Van de Beek from Ajax for €45 million last week but have failed to land their other transfer targets for the current window, with negotiations for Jadon Sancho still ongoing.

The Red Devils suffered from a lack of options in attack and defence last season and have prioritised adding young talents with potential this summer. At 29, N'Golo Kante is not young but he is a top-quality midfielder who would add grit, bite and experience to any squad. He also has a fruitful relationship with Paul Pogba, having played with him on the international level for France.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have made a serious statement this transfer window. The west London giants have completed the signings of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr this summer. The Blues are also in talks to sign Stade Rennais goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and have shown interest in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

Manchester United looking to rival Inter Milan for Chelsea's N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante's future might lie away from Chelsea

N'Golo Kante endured a topsy-turvy season with Chelsea last term as he was made to play in a more advanced midfield role by Frank Lampard in order to accommodate Jorginho in the starting line-up.

The Frenchman's natural and preferred position is in defensive midfield but with Chelsea showing interest in signing Declan Rice, his future has now been cast in doubt.

N'Golo Kante has also attracted interest from Inter Milan this summer, with Antonio Conte keen on signing the player with whom he won a Premier League and an FA Cup during his time at Chelsea.

The 29-year-old might, however, prefer to stay in England and even follow in the footsteps of Nemanja Matic, who was able to revive his career by making the switch to Old Trafford from Chelsea in 2017.

Manchester United would have to make room in their squad for Kante by offloading the likes of Andreas Pereira and Fred, who would certainly not have a future at the club if they managed to sign the former Leicester City man.

Frank Lampard has made it clear that Chelsea have no intention to sell N'Golo Kante as they consider him to be one of the best midfielders to ever play for the club. Lampard believes that the World Cup winner will be an important piece of the puzzle as they try to challenge for the title this season.