Reports: Manchester United target agrees to join PSG

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
256   //    09 Aug 2018, 13:44 IST

Northampton Town v Manchester United - EFL Cup Third Round
Not good news for Jose

What's the rumour?

Jerome Boateng may yet find a home away from Bayern Munich before the end of the transfer window as according to Le Parisien, the German defender has decided that PSG is the club he wants to join and has agreed personal terms with the club.

However, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are yet to conclude a deal and agree upon a fee.

In case you didn't know...

Jerome Boateng is contracted to Bayern till 2021 but has been the subject of interest of various clubs in the transfer window. Manchester United were heavily linked with him and even enquired about his availability to Bayern Munich.

However, reports that emerged yesterday revealed that Boateng called up Mourinho and told him that he is grateful for the offer but also added that he does not want to join the Red Devils.

Manchester City too were linked with him but they weren't particularly keen on landing him and cooled their interest.

The heart of the matter

The report suggests that Bayern Munich are all set to offload him. Multiple disciplinary problems and inconsistency have resulted in the board losing trust in the player. Boateng also had a horror show at the World Cup and even sat out of Die Mannschaft's last game against South Korea after picking up a red card in the game against Sweden.

Even Juventus were reportedly interested in signing the 29 year old. But they bowed out of the race to land him after signing Leonardo Bonucci.

But the report also states that Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of Boateng and wants him to come to Paris.

Rumour rating/probability: 7/10

The source is decent and the parties involved are all working towards their best interests. This deal could very well happen.

Video


What's next?

It looks like Boateng's time is up at Bayern Munich. He has had a good run there and PSG is a pretty good option for him as well. All parties involved would be satisfied at the end of the day.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 FC Bayern Munich Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Jerome Boateng Manchester United Transfer News Bayern Munich Transfer News PSG Transfer News
Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
