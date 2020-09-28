Reports: Manchester United want World Cup-winning midfielder to partner Paul Pogba

Manchester United want to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, according to The Mirror. The Frenchman has started the season brightly for the Blues after having an underwhelming 2019-20 season.

The Red Devils have already brought in midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have struggled defensively this season, shipping three goals against Crystal Palace and two against Brighton.

N'Golo Kante to Manchester United?



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have reportedly made contact with his advisers.



Manchester United want to sign Chelsea defensive midfielder N'Golo Kante

Manchester United have looked off the pace since the start of the campaign, having had a disrupted pre-season campaign. The Red Devils reached the semi-finals of the Europa League, leaving them under a month to prepare for the new season.

Solskjaer has also found it difficult to maintain balance in his midfield, even with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in the squad. Meanwhile, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic, two players who have played a defensive role, have been overrun in the first two games.

N'Golo Kante of Chelsea in action during the Premier League

N'Golo Kante can prove to be the perfect foil for his countryman Pogba, and their compatibility is evident by their partnership in the national team. However, Chelsea would be reluctant to sell one of their prized assets to direct rivals.

Alex Telles and Man United found an agreement on personal terms - tonight also on last details and agents commission. #MUFC are in talks with Porto about the fee. Man Utd also have a ‘plan B’.



Re. Sancho: still the same, €120m or nothing. BVB have not received any new bid. 🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 27, 2020

Manchester United and Chelsea finished last season with the same points and while Frank Lampard has been backed in the window, Solksjaer is still waiting for new additions. A proposed move for Jadon Sancho seems unlikely given the current financial climate.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes a dominant centre-half should be the club's priority in the last week of the transfer window.

"I’ve been banging the drum for a long time about buying a centre-half. It’s not going to solve every problem but it’s one of the biggest problems. There’s no dominant centre-half which makes the opposition think ‘I’m going to have to do something today to get any change out of him."

"You need that if you’re going to win anything. Jadon Sancho is a generational talent who is here to stay, so you can understand the interest, but for me they need a centre-back. Upamecano is young, good on the ball, athletic, strong, mobile, plays every game. He’s one you can see coming in right now."