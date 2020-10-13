N'Golo Kante is eyeing a way out of Chelsea next summer after his relationship with manager Frank Lampard has deteriorated in recent weeks, according to reports.

The 29-year-old midfielder was linked with a move away from Chelsea throughout the transfer window just gone, with former manager Antonio Conte thought to have been keen to take him to Inter Milan.

However, nothing materialised and Kante remains central to Lampard's rebuilding plans at Chelsea, although not everything is as bright as it may seem from the outside.

According to Le Parisien, Lampard's relationship with the Frenchman has deteriorated in recent weeks. It's said to have stemmed from an incident involving the Chelsea manager rejecting Kante's request to attend a friend's wedding, which the No. 7 has struggled to accept.

Upon arriving for international duty with France in Clairefontaine, Kante has reportedly been in good spirits. It's said to be the total opposite of his "grim" persona within the Chelsea camp as of late.

Le Parisien state the 29-year-old and his entourage now believe a move away from Stamford Bridge will be achievable next year. However, he may not come cheap, as he still has two years left on his current contract.

N'Golo Kante is still important to Chelsea

N'Golo Kante may be completely happy at Chelsea, but he's still played an important role in the club's season. The France international has started all four Premier League games so far and is looking to return to top form.

He'll likely play a big role in the league and Champions League this term, regardless of whether or not he intends to stay beyond next summer. He's featured alongside both Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic as part of a midfield pivot in Frank Lampard's preferred 4-2-3-1 system.

With Kante now 29, he could be entering the final few years of performing at his best in the Premier League. The Serie A is known for its slower-paced football though, which could suit him nicely should he link up with Antonio Conte at Inter Milan.