Napoli are preparing a bid, which could see Cavani return to Naples this summer

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain have been busy already in recent months with a number of acquisitions and departures already confirmed ahead of the new campaign in August.

According to recent reports in Italy and France, striker Edinson Cavani could be set for a surprise move away from Paris with former side Napoli interested in the possibility of a reunion this summer.

In case you didn't know...

Cavani, 31, spent three seasons at Serie A side Napoli prior to his PSG move in the summer of 2013. There, he netted 104 goals and created 18 assists in 138 club appearances, before sealing a €64m (£57m) deal to join the Parisiens. Currently, he sits fourth in their all-time top goalscorers' list, despite only being there for three years.

The son of Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis, Luigi, admitted that he'd welcome a return for the 31-year-old this summer:

"As a fan, who wouldn't like to see Cavani return to Naples? He was a great hero for us before he left. For all those who loved him, his return would be a good thing."

The heart of the matter

Edinson, who scored 40 goals in 47 appearances last term, is said to be feeling conflicted about his next career decision. The club's sporting director Antero Henrique is said to have organised agents to find potential exit routes for the Uruguay international - though other club staff have stressed Cavani is an indispensable part of Thomas Tuchel's thinking ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

He wants to remain in Paris, though is frustrated by the double-sided approach that the club are adopting in dealing with this situation. His children, who he does not have custody of, currently live in Naples.

Napoli have recently made him one of their top attacking targets, alongside Karim Benzema and Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi. Benzema is said to not be enthused about possibly moving to Italy, while Michy's future is uncertain - Everton were heavily linked earlier this week.

What's next?

Napoli are free to make a bid whenever they see fit. Coming off the back of an impressive World Cup campaign with Uruguay - as well as his second-best goalscoring season to date, it'll be interesting to see how they approach this.

PSG will be reluctant to sell for any less than €50-60m (£44.7-53.7m), but will also know it could boost their chances of retaining Neymar and in turn, Kylian Mbappé in the long-run. Cavani himself has endured some difficult moments alongside Neymar since the Brazilian's arrival last summer.

A report from Tutto Napoli claims he's already verbally agreed terms, for a four-year deal worth €7.5m (£6.7m) per season - so it could be up to the clubs agreeing a fee.