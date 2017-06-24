Reports: Paris Saint-Germain set to make huge bid for Argentine superstar

PSG manager Unai Emery is looking to overhaul his squad.

by Somesh Kolluru

Unai Emery will enjoy working with him

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make a sensational bid for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero. According to The Sun, the French side are lining up around £60 million for the Argentinian.

PSG are looking to take advantage of the ‘difficult’ relationship between Aguero and manager Pep Guardiola. Aguero’s playing time has decreased ever since the arrival of Brazilian youngster Gabriel Jesus in January, however, the striker has clarified his situation and has insisted on seeing out his contract with the club, which runs until 2019.

In an interview, Aguero said, ”I feel very happy here, so I will stay here until the end of my contract. I have not thought about where to play next. I just want to focus on the work here.”

Sergio Aguero is one of the most lethal strikers on the planet

Aguero became a fan favourite and a Football Manager hero during his time at Independiente and attracted the attention of Atletico Madrid. The Spanish side signed him for a club-record €23 million in 2006. He went through a dry spell in his debut season but soon found his killer instinct as he went on to score 101 goals in 234 appearances for the club.

In 2011, Manchester City, after being backed by Arab investors, came calling for the centre-forward and the €45 million fee for him paid off as they won the Premier League that very season in dramatic fashion.

The iconic “AGUEROOOOOOOO!!!” moment

Despite claiming that he retains his trust in the club, Aguero may just be tempted by a mouth-watering offer.

PSG are looking to increase the quality in their roster after losing the Ligue 1 title to Monaco and have identified Aguero as their prime target. The Parisians will be looking to top the £255,000-a-week the 29-year-old super striker earns at City.

Meanwhile, Guardiola is looking to reunite with Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez and has made him his primary target this summer. But the move doesn’t seem likely to happen as Arsene Wenger wouldn’t approve selling one of his top players to a direct rival.

Throughout his career, Aguero has shown that he can be explosive for whichever club he plays for. Still in his prime, Kun could go on to become the best striker in the world at PSG.