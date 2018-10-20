×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Reports: PSG keen on signing Antoine Griezmann as Neymar replacement

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Rumors
171   //    20 Oct 2018, 14:05 IST

Club Atletico de Madrid v Club Brugge - UEFA Champions League Group A
Club Atletico de Madrid v Club Brugge - UEFA Champions League Group A

What's the rumor?

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly set to make Antoine Griezmann their candidate to replace Neymar should he choose to return to Barcelona next summer.

In case you didn't know...

A report in Mundo Deportivo this week claimed that the Brazilian star is keen on making a return to his former club in Spain.

According to the report, the Brazilian ace feels like he is being overshadowed by French youngster and World Cup star Kylian Mbappe at the club. 

Neymar reportedly also misses the relationship he shared with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in Barcelona, when they were arguably the most dangerous attacking trio in Spain.

A report in the Daily Mirror recently claimed that Barcelona are ready to trigger the forward's release clause soon.

The report claims that Neymar had an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, wherein he is allowed to leave the club at the end of the season for €220 million (£193 million).

The report reads, "The likes of [Lionel] Messi were consulted on how they [would] feel if the Brazilian were to come back at the end of the season now it's a strong possibility. Yesterday, sources close to Neymar laid out why he wants to go back to the Camp Nou—and it's got a lot to do with Kylian Mbappe."

The Brazilian left La Liga giants Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017.

The heart of the matter

The French giants are now keen on bringing Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann to the club to replace Neymar after the potential move.

However, PSG would have to agree to meet the Frenchman's steep release clause of around £130m.

According to Sport, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has no problem with the deal and is in favor of the move.

Rumor rating: 5/10

While The Mirror isn't the most reliable English source, a move away from the club seems like a possibility for Neymar and who better to replace the Brazilian than Griezmann, who has established himself as one of the world's best in the past few years.

Video


What's next?

While a move away from the French capital looks likely for the Brazilian, whether he makes a sensational return to Barcelona remains to be seen.

Topics you might be interested in:
Ligue 1 Atletico Madrid Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Antoine Griezmann Neymar Barcelona Transfer News PSG Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Reports: Neymar asks PSG to sign Barcelona superstar
RELATED STORY
Report: PSG Eager to Sign Atletico Madrid Defender with...
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Antoine Griezmann believes he's as...
RELATED STORY
4 Bold Predictions For The 2018/19 season in European...
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
Reports: Brazilian superstar prefers Arsenal or Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Kylian Mbappe vs Neymar Jr: Who has the greater impact?
RELATED STORY
PSG transfer news: €270m bid for Coutinho, Neymar wants...
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 10
FT OLY NIM
2 - 0
 Olympique Lyonnais vs Nîmes
Today PSG AMI 08:30 PM PSG vs Amiens SC
Today CAE GUI 11:30 PM Caen vs Guingamp
Today DIJ LIL 11:30 PM Dijon vs Lille
Today NAN TOU 11:30 PM Nantes vs Toulouse
Today REI ANG 11:30 PM Reims vs Angers SCO
Today STR MON 11:30 PM Strasbourg vs Monaco
Tomorrow MON BOR 06:30 PM Montpellier vs Bordeaux
Tomorrow SAI REN 08:30 PM Saint-Étienne vs Rennes
22 Oct NIC OLY 12:30 AM Nice vs Olympique Marseille
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us