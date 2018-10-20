Reports: PSG keen on signing Antoine Griezmann as Neymar replacement

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 20 Oct 2018, 14:05 IST

Club Atletico de Madrid v Club Brugge - UEFA Champions League Group A

What's the rumor?

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly set to make Antoine Griezmann their candidate to replace Neymar should he choose to return to Barcelona next summer.

In case you didn't know...

A report in Mundo Deportivo this week claimed that the Brazilian star is keen on making a return to his former club in Spain.

According to the report, the Brazilian ace feels like he is being overshadowed by French youngster and World Cup star Kylian Mbappe at the club.

Neymar reportedly also misses the relationship he shared with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in Barcelona, when they were arguably the most dangerous attacking trio in Spain.

A report in the Daily Mirror recently claimed that Barcelona are ready to trigger the forward's release clause soon.

The report claims that Neymar had an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, wherein he is allowed to leave the club at the end of the season for €220 million (£193 million).

The report reads, "The likes of [Lionel] Messi were consulted on how they [would] feel if the Brazilian were to come back at the end of the season now it's a strong possibility. Yesterday, sources close to Neymar laid out why he wants to go back to the Camp Nou—and it's got a lot to do with Kylian Mbappe."

The Brazilian left La Liga giants Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017.

The heart of the matter

The French giants are now keen on bringing Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann to the club to replace Neymar after the potential move.

However, PSG would have to agree to meet the Frenchman's steep release clause of around £130m.

According to Sport, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has no problem with the deal and is in favor of the move.

Rumor rating: 5/10

While The Mirror isn't the most reliable English source, a move away from the club seems like a possibility for Neymar and who better to replace the Brazilian than Griezmann, who has established himself as one of the world's best in the past few years.

Video

What's next?

While a move away from the French capital looks likely for the Brazilian, whether he makes a sensational return to Barcelona remains to be seen.