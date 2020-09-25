Reports: PSG open talks for transfer of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks with Chelsea over the transfer of Antonio Rudiger this summer, as per reports. The Blues defender is said to be keen on a move away from Stamford Bridge this window after the arrival of PSG veteran Thiago Silva.

Rudiger, who moved to Stamford Bridge from AS Roma in 2017, was arguably the Blues' best centre-half before the 2019/20 campaign. However, due to several injuries, fitness issues, and questionable performances, the German has seemingly dropped down the pecking order in Frank Lampard's side.

With the window still open for over a week, Rudiger could yet seal a move away from Chelsea.

PSG want Rudiger on loan, Chelsea prefer sale

Chelsea star Rudiger in action for the Blues

As per French outlet RMC Sport, PSG have reportedly approached Chelsea with a loan offer for Antonio Rudiger along with an option to purchase. However, Chelsea are said to be keen on an outright sale of the 27-year-old, and preferably not to a Premier League rival.

Thiago Silva's arrival is a significant factor in Rudiger pushing for a move away as it leaves Chelsea stocked in this area of the pitch. Apart from the Brazilian, Frank Lampard has the likes of Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, and Fikayo Tomori to call upon in central defence.

This is excluding club captain Cezar Azpilicueta, who is highly capable of slotting into a three-man defence.

2 - Antonio Rüdiger is the first defender to score a brace for Chelsea in the Premier League since John Terry against Fulham in April 2013; both of his goals that day were also headed. Noggin. #LEICHE pic.twitter.com/hACIstv5u4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 1, 2020

Rudiger has not featured in a single game so far in Chelsea's 2020/21 campaign, leading to him pushing for a move away. With the UEFA European championships set to be played in the summer of 2021, the 27-year-old is hopeful of securing regular game time to remain in Joachim Low's plans for Germany.

In retrospect, the departure of Silva from PSG has left Les Parisiens short on options at the back, due to which they are in the market for a central defender. Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe are the primary options available at PSG coach Thomas Tuchel's disposal at centre-back.

59 - Thiago Silva is making his 59th appearance in major European competition for @PSG_English tonight, more than any other player for the club. Precious. #RBLPSG pic.twitter.com/kgMV0MDzL0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 18, 2020

It is worth noting that PSG hope to conduct a 'low-cost' deal as per RMC as they reportedly hope to raise a figure of €60m via sales this summer.

Chelsea have completed seven signings as part of a summer spree that has seen them spend a staggering £222.48m. Apart from PSG's Thiago Silva, they purchased Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Malang Sarr, Ben Chilwell, and most recently, Edouard Mendy from Rennes.

It remains to be seen how many departures they manage to oversee, with the likes of Pedro, Willian, Michy Batshuayi, and others having already left either on permanent or temporary deals.

