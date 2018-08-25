Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: PSG planning raid for Barcelona superstar

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Rumors
1.02K   //    25 Aug 2018, 06:08 IST

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
France v Croatia - Ivan Rakitic in action

What's the rumour?

According to the Catalan outlet Sport, PSG are willing to pay almost 90 million Euros for the Croatian midfielder, Ivan Rakitic. After snatching Neymar from FC Barcelona last season, PSG are up again to make a deal for the ace midfielder which would see him playing with Neymar once again.

The Croatian is currently in talks with PSG and both the parties haven't figured out yet whether the transfer could take place or not. Though PSG's Rabiot is also being linked with Barcelona and a shocking swap deal might take place in the coming days.

In case you didn't know...

Ivan Rakitic has been an important organ of FC Barcelona's lineup over the years since joining from Sevilla. The Croatian midfielder also played a vital part in Croatia's world cup heroics which saw them play their first ever World Cup Final.

The 30-year-old midfielder renewed his contract with the Spanish giants' last summer which would keep him at the club till 2021. However, his release clause is around 120 million Euros which could be easily met by PSG if the player agrees to join them and Barcelona denies the move, as it happened in Neymar's transfer saga.

Though, this time it seems that French giants would not pay the release clause and would persuade the Croatian to switch clubs.

It is obvious that Barcelona wouldn't offer Rakitic a new improved contract to make him stay but PSG might try to give him a better contract in order to make him move to the Parc des Princes.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona have had a brilliant transfer window and have gathered sufficient arsenal for the upcoming season and have strengthened their squad depth as well. They would consider any offer incoming for the 30-year-old Croatian midfielder.

Whereas, Rakitic might move to PSG who are willing to double up his wages. The move is highly likely to happen and Adrien Rabiot might be used in the deal as he is heavily being linked with Barcelona.

The transfer window closes on Friday in Spain. A conclusion should be made quickly between the clubs and this transfer might happen in the coming days.

Rumour rating/probability: 6/10

Sport isn't a reliable source when talking about transfers. However, the Catalan outlet could be trusted with FC Barcelona's news and happenings. There is a high probability that Rakitic could be a new PSG signing.

Video

What's next?

FC Barcelona have a good midfield right now despite Iniesta's departure to Japan. And they've added more strength to their squad in this transfer window. They'd be happy to sell 30-year-old Rakitic for 90 million Euros offered by PSG. And, it won't be a bad deal for PSG as well. As Rakitic has been in brilliant form lately and is amongst the ace midfielders of this generation.

The transfer window closes within a week and it remains to see where does Ivan Rakitic's future lie. The transfer could happen in the coming days.

