Reports: PSG to trigger €125 million release clause of Barcelona superstar

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
3.95K   //    09 Aug 2018, 16:51 IST

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga
Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga

What's the story?

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have reportedly received offers for Ivan Rakitic from French clubs Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco.

However, the report also states that Rakitic is not interested in leaving and Barcelona are not willing to sell, but it is important to note that the Croatia international has a €125m buy-out clause in his contract, which the French clubs view as affordable in today’s inflated market.

In case you didn't know...

Ivan Rakitic has just returned from a stellar World Cup campaign, where he inspired his national side to a runners-up finish, losing out to France in the final. Consequently, his performances have not gone under the radar and several European top dogs are reportedly keen on signing the 30-year-old.

His contract with Barcelona runs out in June 2021.

The heart of the matter

Rakitic was the most used player last season by Barca boss Ernesto Valverde and since his arrival at the club from Sevilla in June 2014, he has been a regular in the starting line-up. The former Schalke ace was also rumoured to be included in a deal to bring Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba to Spain, but that seems highly unlikely as the Red Devils are hell-bent on holding on to their star player.

As for PSG, the French giants wanted to land N’Golo Kante this summer but having failed in their pursuit, they have now turned their attention to Rakitic. Monaco also have transfer funds aplenty following the sales of Thomas Lemar and Fabinho.

Rumour probability/rating: 4/10

Mundo Deportivo is not a pretty reliable source in terms of transfer news so the readers are advised to take this rumour with a generous pinch of salt.

What's next?

Nothing credible has been reported thus far, but the increasing interest in Ivan Rakitic shown by several high-profile clubs might see him bid adieu to the Camp Nou crowd before the end of August.

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
