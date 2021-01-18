Reports: Real Madrid identify three potential replacements for Luka Jovic 

After struggling to make a mark at Real Madrid and impress manager Zinedine Zidane, Luka Jovic was allowed to complete a move to his former side, Eintracht Frankfurt, on a loan deal until the end of the ongoing 2020-21 season.

Now, Real Madrid have reportedly identified three players who could potentially replace the 23-year-old striker.

Real Madrid signed Luka Jovic in June 2019 for a reported fee of €60 million. The striker's performances for Eintracht Frankfurt, where he had scored 36 goals in 75 matches in all competitions across two seasons (2017-19), impressed Los Blancos.

However, the Serbia international visibly struggled at Real Madrid, scoring just two goals in 32 appearances.

Luka Jovic was loaned out back to Eintracht Frankfurt last week and made his first appearance this past weekend, coming off the bench in the second half to score two goals - equaling his Madrid tally - against Schalke in the Bundesliga.

According to AS, Real Madrid have already identified three candidates who could potentially replace Jovic in Madrid's attack. While Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland remain the club's long-term targets, Zidane is supposedly keen on signing a striker as a short-term solution to add depth to the side's attack.

The report suggests that Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, Chelsea's Olivier Giroud and Arkadiusz Milik have reportedly been lined up as replacements for Jovic.

While a move for Sergio Aguero could be rather far-fetched, Real Madrid would certainly benefit from it if they can pull it off. The 32-year-old is still one of the most dangerous strikers in the world, and won't take much time to get settled in Spain having previously played for Atletico Madrid.

The only advantage Madrid will have (if they choose to pursue Aguero) is that his current contract ends in the summer, which could force City's hand in case they want to sell him rather than let him leave for nothing in the summer. However, Aguero is reportedly also being considered by the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is another experienced option in a very similar situation. Giroud's contract at Chelsea also ends in the summer, and could prompt the Blues to try and sell him in the ongoing window instead of letting him leave for free in a few months.

Arkadiusz Milik could be the most viable choice, having fallen out at Napoli. The 26-year-old hasn't played a single match this season and is believed to be looking for a move away from the Italian club.

Real Madrid will continue their hunt for Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe continues to be Madrid's long-term target

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are two incredible young talents widely considered to be the next big things in world football. Naturally, Real Madrid and other elite European clubs continue to monitor them.

As per the aforementioned report, Real Madrid's plan to sign one of them in 2022 remains intact and it's only a matter of time before one of them become the club's latest Galactico signing.