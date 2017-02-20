Reports: Real Madrid enter the race to sign 20-year-old €40 million rated striker

Real Madrid are interested in Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.

Moussa Dembele

What’s the story?

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Celtic’s 20-year-old striker Moussa Dembele reports The Sun. The La Liga table-toppers have been sent scouts to watch the French youngster, four months after Zinedine Zidane admitted to the press that the former Fulham man is one the best young strikers in the world.

Also Read: Reports: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to buy former Real Madrid superstar

The Real Madrid manager said, “Dembele is one of the most talked about young strikers in Europe at the moment, but it has not surprised me at all as I always saw that. He isn’t just scoring goals; he is scoring big goals, important goals like the one against Rangers. That to me is always the sign of a great player.”

In case you didn’t know…

Moussa Dembele is one of the hottest properties in football at the moment. The youngster has flourished in his time at with the Scottish champions scoring 27 goals in all competitions this season.

He was also the subject of a €30 million bid by Premier League leaders Chelsea on deadline day. With Arsenal and Bayern Munich also reported to be interested in the striker, Celtic have in their hands perhaps the most sorted after striker in the world.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid are rumoured to be looking for a striker to replace Karim Benzema, who is in all likeliness going to be moved on in the summer. With Cristiano Ronaldo not getting any younger, Real Madrid needs a striker who is prolific.

They obviously have Alvaro Morata at the club, but he hasn’t done anything in his career yet to prove that he can be prolific given extended game time.

What’s next?

Moussa Dembele is very likely to leave Celtic at the end of the year, and it remains to be seen where he chooses his next destination. Clubs like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will always have strikers to compete with Moussa, which means he is unlikely to get an extended run of games.

Given, he chose Celtic over the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United in the past, it is highly likely that he might do it again. I will not be surprised if he chooses a club where he is sure to get game time, rather than a place where he will be sitting on the bench and collecting medals.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Given Zidane’s comments on Moussa, there is no surprise to the Madrid giants scouting the Frenchman. They have realised that if Moussa goes to a club like Bayern Munich or even Chelsea, it will be much more difficult to bring him to Santiago Bernabéu.

But, for the youngster, it might not be the best move. Being 20 years old, and prodigiously talented is not enough at clubs like Real, results need to be immediate. He can do without the kind of pressure at this juncture of his career.