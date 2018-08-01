Reports: Real Madrid star 'opens talks' with Inter

Real Madrid could lose another member of their Champions League winning team

What's the rumour?

Inter Milan has made initial contact with representatives of Luka Modric over a shock summer move to Italy according to reports from the reliable Italian source, Gianluca Di Marzio. The World Cup star is reportedly open to a move away from the Bernabeu and would link up with three other Croats in the Inter squad should the bold move by I Nerazzurri come to pass.

In case you didn't know...

Modric has come off the back of a stunning World Cup with Croatia, leading them to the final where they fell to a 4-2 defeat to France. The midfield maestro took home the Golden Ball award as the best player at the tournament and has been an important part of the Real Madrid side which has lifted the Champions League for three consecutive seasons.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, is suffering a poor transfer window thus far. Los Blancos have already lost two key figures in Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo and a third big-name departure would raise serious questions about the clubs ambitions for the season ahead.

The heart of the matter

While there has been no indication before this report that Modric was keen to leave Madrid, a potential move to Inter makes sense for several reasons. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Modric had discussed the possibility of playing in Italy with his Croatian teammates, Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic, both of whom currently play for Inter Milan.

The recent arrival of Sime Vrsaljko at the San Siro has expanded I Nerazzurri's Croatian contingent to three and Modric could possibly be keen to link up with his World Cup teammates after enjoying success together in Russia. However, Real Madrid is sure to fight for their star midfielder and would at least want a replacement lined up prior to any deal happening.

Rumour Probability: 6/10

Gianluca Di Marzio is an extremely reliable source and certainly in the know when it comes to Italian football. Inter has been seeking a marquee signing all summer to rival Juventus' capture of Cristiano Ronaldo. While reports of I Nerazzurri paying Lionel Messi's release clause are fantasy, this transfer seems a lot more realistic and possible.

Video

What's Next?

Inter Milan will work with Luke Modric's agent and representatives to see if the player is fully open to a move and to discuss his wage demands. Should these talks prove successful, Inter can then formally approach Real Madrid with an offer for the midfielder.

