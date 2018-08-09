Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Real Madrid star to request transfer

Shea Robinson
ANALYST
Rumors
09 Aug 2018, 14:19 IST

Zinedine Zidane Announced As New Real Madrid Manager
Florentino Perez will meet with Luka Modric in the coming days

What's the story?

An exclusive report from Italian media outlet, Calcio Mercato, claims that Luka Modric is preparing to meet Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, to express his desire to move to Inter Milan. The Croatian midfielder is extremely keen to move to Serie A this summer and feels like he needs a new challenge at this point in his career.

In case you didn't know...

Modric has been heavily linked with a move to Inter over the past few weeks as I Nerazzurri seek to stay competitive in an increasingly high-quality Serie A. At the beginning of the month it was reported that Modric opened talks with Inter, however, no further action has been taken since then.

Modic has come off the back of an outstanding World Cup, leading his country to a shock runners-up position and increasing his stock even further. The playmaker has been in Madrid since 2012 and feels now is the right time to embark upon a new chapter in his career. Inter Milan have three Croatian players already on their books and that is seen as a major reason for Modric wanting to move to the San Siro.

The heart of the matter

Unlike the Premier League, Italian clubs can buy players right up until August 17th. This allows plenty of time for Modric to sit down with Perez to discuss his future at the club and make his feelings about a move to Italy clear. Real Madrid want to offer Modric a new contract to keep him at the Bernabeu, but if the Croatian has no desire to stay in Madrid, Los Blancos will likely make an urgent move for his replacement.

Rumour Rating: 7/10

This story will not go away and it is increasingly likely that Modric will get his wish to link up with his World Cup teammates at Inter Milan before the transfer window closes this summer. Calcio Mercato is an excellent source for all things to do with Italian football and it seems like Modric is ready to push for a transfer.

Video


What's next?

Modric is due to meet with Perez in the next couple of days and depending on the outcome of that meeting we may see an official bid launched by Inter Milan. There is no indication of an asking price for Modric as of yet but it is certain that I Nerazzurri will need to pay a large amount to secure the Croatian captain's signature.

