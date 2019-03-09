Reports: Zinedine Zidane has offers from four European giants

Real Madrid Press Conference

What's the rumor?

According to reports from the Spanish media outlet, Marca, former Real Madrid coach and football legend Zinedine Zidane has offers from four top clubs from four different countries.

The four clubs, according to the report, are Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

Zidane came in as a successor to Rafa Benitez at Real Madrid, and it was his first managerial stint. The French legend broke records and made history as he went on to win three Champions League in three seasons.

One of the most decorated football players of all time, Zidane won everything there is to win in Spain except the Copa Del Rey but decided to take a break from football.

Zidane left Los Blancos after the end of 2017/18 campaign along with Real Madrid's greatest goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The heart of the matter

Huge success at his first managerial job is the reason why Zidane tops the wish list for top clubs across Europe.

According to the report, Chelsea, Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid may go through managerial changes by the end of this campaign and are interested in hiring Zidane as their new coach.

Both PSG and Juventus have set their eyes on conquering Europe as they chase their European dream.

While PSG's early exit from Champions League will definitely put Thomas Tuchel's job under scrutiny, Juventus are already 2-0 down against Atletico Madrid in the first leg, and poor result in the 2nd leg may cause the end of Max Allegri's reign at Turin.

Moreover, the prospect of reuniting with former talisman Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus makes the job offer more lucrative for Zidane.

Chelsea job is more complicated than the rest as the team may fail to qualify for Champions League football next season and have been handed a transfer ban by FIFA.

Real Madrid are also looking to re-hire Zidane and are willing to fulfil all his wishes if the French Legend agrees to take charge in the following season.

Rumour Ratings: 6.5/10

Zidane is currently without a job, and it seems likely that he will choose one from these four options.

What's next?

It remains to be seen which club Zidane chooses as his next destination and the next few months will be vital for the French coach as he makes up his mind.

