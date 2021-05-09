RM vs SEV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's La Liga Match - May 9th, 2021

Real Madrid face arguably the biggest test of their La Liga campaign this weekend as they take on Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla outfit in a crucial fixture at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Sunday. Both teams are still in the title race and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Sevilla, on the other hand, have been impressive in La Liga this season and still have an outside chance of winning the league title. The Andalusians were stunned by Inaki Williams and Athletic Bilbao last weekend and have a point to prove going into this game.

With Atletico Madrid and Barcelona sharing the spoils in their own high-profile fixture over the weekend, Real Madrid can seize the initiative and go for the jugular on Sunday. The stalemate has played right into Zinedine Zidane's hands and Los Blancos cannot afford to squander what has now become a golden opportunity to take the lead in the La Liga title race.

Squads to choose from

Real Madrid (RM)

Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Diego Altube; Eder Militao, Nacho, Marcelo, Alvaro Odriozola, Miguel Gutierrez; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Isco, Antonio Blanco; Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Mariano Diaz

Sevilla (SEV)

Tomas Vaclik, Yassine Bounou, Javi Diaz; Sergi Gomez, Karim Rekik, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas, Aleix Vidal, Sergio Escudero, Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos; Nemanja Gudelj, Joan Jordan, Ivan Rakitic, Fernando, Oscar Rodriguez, Oliver Torres, Franco Vazquez, Alejandro Gomez; Lucas Ocampos, Suso, Youssuf En-Nesyri, Luuk de Jong

Predicted Playing XIs

Real Madrid (RM)

Thibaut Courtois; Alvaro Odriozola, Nacho, Eder Militao, Marcelo; Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos; Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio

Sevilla (SEV)

Yassine Bounou; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Alejandro Gomes, Suso, Lucas Ocampos; Youssuf En-Nesyri

Match Details

Match: Real Madrid (RM) vs Sevilla (SEV), La Liga

Date: 10th May 2021 at 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid

🗣️ Julen Lopetegui spoke to the media ahead of tomorrow's match 🆚 @realmadriden 👇#RealMadridSevillaFC #WeareSevilla — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) May 8, 2021

Real Madrid (RM) vs Sevilla (SEV) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Karim Benzema has been Real Madrid's knight in shining armour yet again this season and is known for his penchant for finding the back of the net on the biggest of stages. Youssuf En-Nesyri has also been sensational for Sevilla and should find a place in the team.

Alejandro Gomez has not been at his best for Sevilla and has a point to prove going into this game. With Ivan Rakitic serving as the ideal foil behind him, the Argentine will need to shoulder much of the playmaking burden for Sevilla.

Julen Lopetegui has built a well-drilled side this season with full-backs Jesus Navas and Marcos Acuna doing much of the creative work in the final third. Real Madrid's injury crisis has put Eder Militao in the spotlight and the Brazilian will have to keep Sevilla's impressive attack at bay.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Thibaut Courtois; Jesus Navas, Eder Militao, Marcelo, Marcos Acuna; Casemiro, Toni Kroos (VC), Ivan Rakitic, Alejandro Gomez; Youssuf En-Nesyri, Karim Benzema (C)

Captain: Karim Benzema (RM), Vice-captain: Toni Kroos (RM)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Thibaut Courtois; Jesus Navas, Eder Militao, Jules Kounde, Marcos Acuna; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio; Youssuf En-Nesyri (VC), Karim Benzema (C)

Captain: Karim Benzema (RM), Vice-captain: Youssuf En-Nesyri (SEV)

Real Madrid's experienced midfield has been the side's backbone under Zinedine Zidane and has often been a source of goals for the team. Marco Asensio has also experienced a resurgence this season and his talents could come to the fore against Sevilla.

Marco Asensio has blown hot and cold this season but is perfectly capable of pulling off a match-winning performance this weekend. Jules Kounde is also an option in defence and has been a prodigy for Sevilla this season.

