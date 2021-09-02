Jurgen Klopp sweats over Roberto Firmino’s fitness as lack of transfer business threatens to haunt the six-time European Champions

Roberto Firmino looks set for a further assessment of his hamstring injury, with the Reds fearing a long spell on the sidelines. The Liverpool forward’s injury has left fans bewildered as the transfer window shut down on the 31st of August without the Reds looking for a backup attacking option.

Firmino limped off before half-time at Anfield against Chelsea and was diagnosed with a hamstring injury. The lack of attacking options post the injury suffered by the Brazilian midfielder is deemed a big concern for the Reds, having already sold Xherdan Shaqiri.

Liverpool’s lack of signings in this transfer window could come back to haunt them if other attacking players were to pick up injuries before the January transfer window.

Roberto Firmino set for further tests

Roberto Firmino was substituted before half-time against Chelsea with what seemed like a hamstring injury

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw against the Blues at Anfield, but the bigger concern for the Reds was Roberto Firmino being forced off before half-time. Speaking post the Chelsea game, the manager of the Reds stated,

"Bobby felt his hamstring, came and told us so we had to prepare the change. Bobby is nobody who raises the hand when he doesn't feel anything.

"It doesn't look too serious but you never know before you have a scan, which will happen tomorrow."

The Brazilian international was feared to be out for a long spell, but recent updates have been hopeful on the Reds' front.

🚨 NEW: Roberto Firmino will have further assessment on his hamstring injury - with the striker facing a race against time to be fit for the start of Liverpool's Champions League campaign. #awlive [liverpool echo] pic.twitter.com/VceBawwdlg — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) August 31, 2021

Roberto Firmino now faces a race against time to be fit for Liverpool’s Champions League campaign opener.

Was the transfer window a missed opportunity for Liverpool?

Lack of recruitments from the Liverpool boss could prove daunting to the title chase.

The Reds started their transfer campaign early with the recruitment of Ibrahima Konaté to strengthen their defense. With Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip all returning from long-term injuries, Konaté’s arrival made sense but what left the fans bemoaning was the lack of recruitment in the key areas.

The recent faith shown in Harvey Elliot seems to be confirming that he could be Georginio Wijnaldum’s replacement, but there are key areas that have not been filled. One such position is the striker.

Earlier, Jurgen Klopp had mentioned that if there is someone that he feels could boost his squad, he will surely look at it. But now the transfer window has closed and Liverpool will feel that they have left quite a few spots uncovered.

Klopp: "If there was one player, one player that we see that can improve all the things we have, then we would go for him. I promise!"#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 27, 2021

Having sold Xherdan Shaqiri, the Reds are left with Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino as the only attacking options as Diogo Jota provides cover for the injured Roberto Firmino.

Last season, the Reds felt an early panic as they lost every senior centre-back available and any further injuries to their forwards this season could see a chaotic situation arise for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Edited by Aditya Singh