'Ronaldo doesn't have the talent of Messi but he won five Ballon d'Ors', says Fiorentina star in praise of the Portuguese forward

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
8.53K   //    07 Mar 2019, 08:39 IST

Juve target Chiesa confesses about his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo.
Juve target Chiesa confesses about his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo.

What's the story?

ACF Fiorentina forward, Federico Chiesa, believes Cristiano Ronaldo is more of an inspiration than his counterpart, Lionel Messi.

Talking about his journey through the ranks of the Italian club, the 21-year-old mentioned how the five-time Champions League winner inspired him to work hard and push forward.

In case you didn't know...

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus last summer after spending nine seasons with Spanish giants Real Madrid. Having won numerous collective individual and collective titles, both with Manchester United in England and Real Madrid in Spain, the 34-year-old has had a decorated career.

With the five-time Ballon d'Or winner sailing their ship, the Bianconeri have had the best first-half of the season in their history. Apart from that, the striker is leading the top-scorers' chart in Serie A as the Bianconerri look to strengthen their grip at the top of the table.

Ronaldo, who himself has a great story behind his success - coming with racing heart problems and skinny physique in childhood - continues to inspire a lot of footballers.

The heart of the matter

Federico Chiesa, the 21-year-old confessed that he thought of giving up but it was Ronaldo's footballing determination and appetite that helped him carry on. The Fiorentina right winger has made 100 appearances for the club, so far. This season, the Italian forward has been involved in 19 goals in just 29 appearances.

“For two or three years, I really struggled to get any playing time, as my physique wasn’t as well-developed as others my age,” Chiesa told Undici magazine.

He continued:

“When you are 14 or 15 years old, it feels like this desperate disappointment. I thought many times about giving up, but my family always believed and ultimately so did I. When I wasn’t playing, I’d try to think: I’ll play the next one. Working hard in training really paid off, it’s the push that got me to Serie A and now has me trying to improve week by week."
Chiesa lavished praise on Ronaldo's mental strength, adding:

“It’s the same attitude as Cristiano Ronaldo. He doesn’t have the talent of Messi but has won the same number of Ballon d’Or trophies.
An exemplary professional like him proves if you want to reach the top and stay there, focusing on every tiny detail is crucial.”

What's next?

Ronaldo and co. will host Udinese at home in Serie A before they face-off against Atletico Madrid in the return leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16, next week.



Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
