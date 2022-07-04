€100 million-rated player tells agent he ‘wants to play’ for Barcelona next season: Reports

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has reportedly told his agent he wants to play for Barcelona next season.

SPORT reports that Silva, 27, has told his agent, Jorge Mendes, that he wants to play for Barcelona next season as speculation grows over the Portuguese star's future.

The report claims:

"Bernardo Silva has taken the step. He has made it clear to his agent, Jorge Mendes, that he wants to play for Barça next season."

Silva impressed last season, managing 13 goals and seven assists in 50 appearances for the Premier League champions.

However, a potential deal for Silva is going to be difficult given the huge contribution Silva had for Manchester City last season.

City boss Pep Guardiola is eager to keep hold of the 27-year-old whose contract runs until 2025.

The Cityzens are reportedly not willing to sell their Portuguese star for less than €100 million with Barcelona looking at offering around €40 million initially.

Silva's potential arrival at the Nou Camp may stem from the doubtful future of Frenkie de Jong at Nou Camp, with the Dutchman continuously linked with Manchester United.

Barca president Joan Laporta claimed this past weekend that he wanted to keep De Jong but the Dutch midfielder is reportedly not keen on taking a wage-cut.

The La Liga giants need their players to drop their salaries due to financial complications at the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“I'm going to do everything to keep Frenkie, but there’s also a salary issue and that would have to be adjusted”. Barça president Laporta on de Jong: “There are many clubs that want him, not just Man United. We have no intention of selling him, he wants to stay”.“I'm going to do everything to keep Frenkie, but there’s also a salary issue and that would have to be adjusted”. #MUFC Barça president Laporta on de Jong: “There are many clubs that want him, not just Man United. We have no intention of selling him, he wants to stay”. 🚨 #FCB“I'm going to do everything to keep Frenkie, but there’s also a salary issue and that would have to be adjusted”. #MUFC https://t.co/zG4mmo6Rfj

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez wants Bernardo Silva

Xavi a keen admirer of Bernardo Silva (left)

Barca boss Xavi reportedly feels Silva would be a good fit for the system he is trying to impose at the Nou Camp.

Silva flourished for Manchester City last season, playing a key role in the Cityzens' Premier League title success.

Meanwhile, De Jong was once again Barcelona's midfield maestro, making 47 appearances, scoring four goals and registering five assists.

Silva has been earning comparisons to Blaugrana legend Lionel Messi, with his City teammate Ederson comparing him to the legendary forward.

He told Manchester City's official website earlier this year:

"When you see him (Silva) play, it reminds me a bit of (Lionel) Messi. Obviously, they are different players, but they have similar skills, For me, Bernardo Silva is among the five best players in the world. He has an amazing talent."

Irish @Irish_Barca

Systems should be taken into account.

-Frenkie looks better in progressive passing

-Bernardo Silva has been better in chance creation, progression through carrying, dribbling and defending



Would you want this deal?

#FCB #MCFC There’s rumours of a Frenkie - Silva swap deal.Systems should be taken into account.-Frenkie looks better in progressive passing-Bernardo Silva has been better in chance creation, progression through carrying, dribbling and defendingWould you want this deal? There’s rumours of a Frenkie - Silva swap deal.Systems should be taken into account.-Frenkie looks better in progressive passing-Bernardo Silva has been better in chance creation, progression through carrying, dribbling and defendingWould you want this deal?#FCB #MCFC https://t.co/Y6fJrgmtSF

With reports suggesting Xavi prefers the City star over De Jong, it'll be interesting to see which midfielder lines up in his side come next season.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far