Barcelona manager Xavi prefers 27-year-old midfielder over Manchester United linked Frenkie de Jong - Reports

Mundo Deportivo have suggested that Manchester United might have an advantage in their bid to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer. The report claims that Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez favors a move for 27-year-old Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, instead of keeping De Jong.

Xavi reportedly believes that the Portuguese star would work better within the system he is trying to set up and is open to losing Barca's Dutch midfielder. This will be good news for the Red Devils, whose public pursuit of the former Ajax star is ongoing.

While the Catalans are looking for midfield proficiency, something the Dutchman offers, De Jong apparently does not fit the desired profile for Xavi. This would offer United the chance to swoop in and reunite Ten Hag with his former charge at Old Trafford.

Manchester United remain in dire need of any craft or guile in midfield and would be grateful to add a player of De Jong’s quality to their ranks, especially in light of Paul Pogba's exit. The entire transfer saga is far from resolved, but will definitely be ironed out as the transfer window progresses.

Manchester United will hope that the recent reports will enhance their prospects at signing De Jong, preferably for a favorable fee. Barcelona will continue their rebuild in the wake of their financial issues as they hope to challenge eternal rivals Real Madrid for domestic dominance next season.

Manchester United and Barcelona could battle for Sporting center-back

While rumors about De Jong's future remain up in the air, both European giants may have to battle for the signature of yet another player. Goncalo Inacio, who plays for Sporting Lisbon, has garnered attention across Europe with his performances in Portugal.

If reports from Sports Mole are to be believed, the Red Devils have placed the star on their radar and could gun for him this summer. However, other reports from A Bola have noted that Barcelona are also intent on the 20-year-old Sporting defender.

Inacio was brilliant for the Portuguese outfit last campaign, snagging five goals and three assists in 45 appearances. With a reported €45 million release clause said to be in his contract, Manchester United may have the upper hand due to Barcelona's struggling financial situation.

