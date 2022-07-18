2 Chelsea stars validate move for PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe - Reports

Chelsea stars N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva have reportedly (via the Evening Standard) had chats with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) centre-back Presnel Kimpembe, thus validating his transfer to Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will be without two of their tried and tested defenders in the 2022-23 season. First, Antonio Rudiger left west London to join Real Madrid as a free agent.

Days later, Andreas Christensen was officially announced as a Barcelona player. The Dane, too, left the club as a free agent.

The Blues have responded to the loss by bringing in Kalidou Koulibaly in a £33 million deal from Napoli, but they are presumably not done yet.

PSG's Presnel Kimpembe is believed to be one of their prime targets this summer and the west Londoners are growing confident about pulling this deal off.

As per the report, the Blues' stars Kante and Silva have had talks with Kimpembe, who is believed to be reluctant to leave his boyhood club.

While 2018 World Cup winner Kante is Kimpembe's compatriot, Brazilian centre-back Silva shared the dressing room with Kimpembe for five years in Paris.

Their talks have presumably been fruitful, as Chelsea are now confident of closing the deal. PSG want around £42 million for the 26-year-old defender. The academy graduate, who has thus far played 221 games for the Parisians, will see his contract expire in June 2024.

Chelsea would be wise to finalize Presnel Kimpembe's transfer from PSG as soon as possible

As per the Evening Standard's report, Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly wants to finalize the transfers of two centre-backs this summer: Jules Kounde and Presnel Kimpembe.

However, the Blues could end up having a hard time closing the Kounde deal, as Barcelona are also believed to be interested in the centre-back's services.

The Blaugrana have already stolen Raphinha from under Thomas Tuchel's nose. It would not be surprising to see them do it again with Kounde.

Kimpembe, on the other hand, does not interest the Catalonian outfit, making it smoother sailing for the Pensioners. Additionally, PSG's asking price for the 26-year-old is not exorbitant, making it a financially sound deal.

Given a new season is on the horizon, the west Londoners would be wise to seal the transfer as soon as possible.

That way, Kimpembe could at least have a couple of pre-season matches and, possibly, reignite the magic under his former Paris Saint-German manager Thomas Tuchel.

