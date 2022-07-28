2 Premier League clubs mentioned as ‘credible options’ for ex-Arsenal target: Reports

Premier League duo Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are potential suitors for former Arsenal target Lucas Paqueta this summer, as per L'Equipe.

Paqueta, 24, is becoming one of Europe's most coveted midfielders following an impressive season with Olympique Lyonnais.

The Brazilian made 42 appearances for the Ligue 1 side last season, scoring 10 goals whilst contributing seven assists.

The aforementioned source claims that Manchester City and Tottenham are 'two credible options' for Paqueta this summer.

This is despite the midfielder having been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal to join Mikel Arteta's side.

Gunners sporting director Edu heaped praise on Paqueta this past week but ruled out a move for the Brazilian.

Premier League clubs are seemingly lining up to sign the midfielder but no formal approach has been made as of yet.

Lyon have missed out on qualifying for Europe this past season which paves the way for Paqueta to exit the Groupama Stadium.

He joined Lyon from AC Milan in 2020 for €20 million and has made 76 appearances, scoring 20 goals since.

However, the club's president Jean-Michel Aulas also "dreams" about the sale of Paqueta, which could break the club's current record sale.

The Ligue 1 side's current record sale is that of Tanguy Ndombele, who joined Tottenham back in 2019 for €60 million.

Paqueta has three years left on his current deal with Les Gones but could be headed to the Premier League this summer.

Manchester City's interest stems from the future of Bernado Silva, who continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Spurs made a €40 million offer for the Brazilian in January, which was rejected by Lyon.

Antonio Conte's side could return to the table this summer despite already having spent big this summer.

The north London side have already lured Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma to the club in a €29 million (£25 million) deal.

Arsenal concentrate on a Premier League midfield target despite admiring Paqueta

Arsenal have made four signings so far this summer

The Gunners had been touted as potential frontrunners to sign Paqueta this summer, with Arteta making alterations to his midfield.

However, the Gunners have already signed FC Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira and are reportedly now targeting Leicester City's Youri Tielemans.

It appears the north London side are admirers of Paqueta but will not join the race for his signature, perhaps due to his price-tag.

The Gunners cannot offer Paqueta Champions League football next season whilst City and Spurs can.

Interest from the Premier League in the Brazilian international continues to heat up.

