2022 FIFA World Cup star dreams of Barcelona move amid interest from PSG and Liverpool - Reports

Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat remains intent on joining Barcelona this summer despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Liverpool, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Amrabat rose to prominence after playing a key role in Morocco's mesmerizing 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar. He started all of the Atlas Lions' games in the tournament as they reached the semi-finals.

The midfielder immediately became the subject of transfer interest from elite clubs across Europe. Barcelona were among those who showed a desire to sign him during the January transfer window. Amrabat, who gave his green signal on the transfer, was the subject of a loan bid from the Blaugrana on deadline day. However, talks collapsed after Fiorentina refused to accept a buy option for the player.

The 26-year-old thus remained with La Viola, whom he joined from Hellas Verona in January 2020. He is, nevertheless, expected to be on the move at the end of the season.

Amrabat continues to be a player of interest to several clubs, including Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. Jurgen Klopp's side reportedly even met the player's entourage in the winter.

However, the Moroccan is not excited about the prospect of moving to the Premier League, according to the aforementioned source. He's more tempted to join La Liga, particularly Barcelona.

The Blaugrana could not afford to sign Amrabat permanently in January due to their financial struggles. However, at the time, they reportedly told the player that the situation would change at the end of the season.

Xavi's side are, thus, expected to rekindle their interest in the former Hellas Verona midfielder this summer. With the player entering the final year of his deal with Fiorentina, he could be available for a feasible fee as well.

PSG enter race for Barcelona and Liverpool target

PSG are the latest club to enter the race to sign Amrabat from Fiorentina as per the said report. They're said to have enquired about the possibility of signing the player a few weeks ago.

However, as with Liverpool, Les Parisiens have also seemingly been rejected by the player. He reportedly does not fancy a move to Ligue 1.

PSG and Liverpool are undoubtedly in a better financial situation to sign Amrabat right now. The Huizen-born midfielder, though, has his heart set on a move to Barcelona. It remains to be seen if his dream of joining the Blaugrana comes true this summer.

