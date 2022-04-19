22-year-old Brazilian could become Erik ten Hag’s first signing at Manchester United: Reports 

Erik ten Hag may already have his first signing as Manchester United manager lined up. Reports claim he could poach his current employers Ajax.

The 52-year-old coach is on the verge of being confirmed by the Red Devils as their next permanent manager (as per Fabrizio Romano).

According to the Sun, the Dutchman is looking to make Ajax winger Antony his first signing of the summer. The Brazilian has been in fine form for the Amsterdam side this season. He has 12 goals and ten assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for Ajax.

The Sun claim that Ten Hag feels it is the perfect opportunity to sign the 22-year-old for a reasonable price before the 2022 FIFA World Cup where his fee could soar.

Manchester United have a good relationship with Ajax having lured Donny Van de Beek to Old Trafford in 2020.

A deal for Antony could cost United in the region of around £50 million and they will want to act quickly. Le10Sport (via GetFootballNewsFrance) reported last month that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were also targeting the Brazilian.

Whilst Forbes report that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are also tracking the winger.

An Ajax insider has told The Sun about Erik ten Hag's willingness to target Antony, saying:

“If it’s right for the club and they get a good fee, then it won’t be a problem for Ten Hag to go back to Ajax for players. He is a massive fan of Antony, who he has nurtured, and is smart enough to realise if he goes to Qatar and helps Brazil win the World Cup then his price will go through the roof as a world champion. Antony is a similar type of player who would create and score goals for Manchester United.”

According to The Sun, Erik Ten Hag plans to make Ajax 22-year-old winger Antony one of the first additions to his new Manchester United squad.

Who else could Erik ten Hag look to bring to Manchester United?

Timber is being linked with United

United are also being linked with another Ajax player in Jurrien Timber. The 22-year-old centre-back has been in impressive form this season and Calciomercato reports that the Red Devils are interested.

Ten Hag's relationship with Timber may be a huge factor in the pursuit for the defender. He heaped praise on the Ajax man earlier this season, saying (via MEN):

"Jurrien could even play at left-back or in central midfield. He will not immediately be the leader of the Ajax first team, but he dares to speak out immediately and he has not been shy in the dressing room. Those are important qualities to get far."

Manchester United have also been linked with Darwin Nunez.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan striker has been in red-hot form for Benfica this season, having scored 33 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions.

Ten Hag is aware of the threat the forward poses as he was part of the Benfica side that eliminated Ajax in the UEFA Champions League R16.

Nunez scored the decisive goal in the second-leg tie between the two sides.

