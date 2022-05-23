22-year-old reaches agreement with Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of summer transfer: Reports

AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will decide between Real Madrid and Liverpool as his next decision in the upcoming days, according to French radio station RMC.

The defensive-minded midfielder has scored five goals and provided three assists from 50 appearances across all competitions for Monaco this season. His performances for the Ligue 1 club have seen him attract serious transfer interest ahead of the summer.

There have been suggestions that Liverpool are leading the race to sign the 22-year-old. Jurgen Klopp appears keen to bolster his options in midfield this summer and Tchouameni could thus be an ideal target.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest in the France international. Los Blancos are reportedly determined to 'quickly close' the signing of the midfielder after being snubbed by Kylian Mbappe, who rejected them in favor of signing a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

It has now emerged that both Real Madrid and Liverpool have reached an agreement with Tchouameni. According to the aforementioned source, the Frenchman will choose one of the two clubs as his next destination before the end of the week.

RMC Sport @RMCsport Info RMC Sport - Aurélien Tchouaméni se donne quelques jours pour décider de sa prochaine destination. Liverpool et le Real Madrid sont les deux clubs en lice pour faire venir le milieu de terrain de Monaco, qui s'est mis d'accord avec les deux clubs. Info RMC Sport - Aurélien Tchouaméni se donne quelques jours pour décider de sa prochaine destination. Liverpool et le Real Madrid sont les deux clubs en lice pour faire venir le milieu de terrain de Monaco, qui s'est mis d'accord avec les deux clubs. 🚨 Info RMC Sport - Aurélien Tchouaméni se donne quelques jours pour décider de sa prochaine destination. Liverpool et le Real Madrid sont les deux clubs en lice pour faire venir le milieu de terrain de Monaco, qui s'est mis d'accord avec les deux clubs.

Monaco are said to be prepared to sanction a move for Tchouameni at the end of the season. However, they are holding out for a sum of €80 million for the midfielder, as per the report.

It is worth noting that Real Madrid and Liverpool are scheduled to lock horns in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on Saturday. It remains to be seen if Tchouameni will decide between the two clubs by then.

PSG out of the running for Real Madrid and Liverpool target

Apart from the Champions League finalists, PSG have also been linked with a move for Tchouameni in recent days. However, the Parisians are no longer in the running for the Monaco star, according to the aforementioned source.

PSGhub @PSGhub ) Aurélien Tchouameni has an agreement with both Liverpool & Real Madrid. He will not join PSG. ) Aurélien Tchouameni has an agreement with both Liverpool & Real Madrid. He will not join PSG. @RMCsport (🌕) Aurélien Tchouameni has an agreement with both Liverpool & Real Madrid. He will not join PSG. @RMCsport ❌🇫🇷

The Ligue 1 champions have been trying hard to lure Tchouameni to the Parc des Princes in recent weeks. Mbappe also asked the club to do everything at their disposal to sign the 22-year-old, as per the report.

However, it appears PSG have failed in their attempts to try and sign Tchouameni. The Frenchman is expected to sign for either Real Madrid or Liverpool ahead of the 2022-23 season.

It now remains to be seen which of the two clubs will win the race for the midfielder, as well as the Champions League.

