Real Madrid want to 'quickly close' the signing of Liverpool linked star after Kylian Mbappe setback: Reports

Real Madrid are stepping up their efforts to sign Liverpool target and AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni after missing out on Kylian Mbappe, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

For most of the 2021-22 season, there was a feeling that Mbappe would join Los Blancos on a free transfer at the end of the season. However, the 23-year-old broke the Spanish champions' confidence by signing a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Saturday.

Real Madrid have also been snubbed by Erling Haaland, whose summer transfer to Manchester City was confirmed earlier this month. Having suffered two major setbacks in the transfer market in a matter of days, Carlo Ancelotti's side are keen to bounce back soon.

Los Blancos now appear to have turned their attention towards their priority target in midfield - Tchouameni. According to the aforementioned source, they are determined to 'quickly close' the signing of the Monaco star.

There have been suggestions that Liverpool are leading the race to acquire the 22-year-old's services. However, Real Madrid have set their eyes on taking control of the situation, as per the report.

The La Liga champions have been in touch with Monaco and Tchouameni's agent in recent hours, according to Foot Mercato. They are yet to make a formal offer for the France international, but are keen to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

If the report is to be believed, Real Madrid want to turn their attention towards attacking reinforcements after getting a deal from Tchouameni across the line. It now remains to be seen if they can leapfrog Liverpool in the race for the midfielder.

Real Madrid face competition from Liverpool and PSG for Tchouameni

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be a huge admirer of Tchouameni. The German has identified the 22-year-old as a top target to bolster his options in midfield ahead of the summer, according to the aforementioned source.

Apart from Liverpool, PSG have also been credited with an interest in the Frenchman. Parisians president Nasser al-Khelaifi remains in touch with the player's representative, as per the report.

Mbappe would also like to see Tchouameni move to the Parc des Princes this summer if the report is to be believed. Los Blancos thus would have to fend off competition from Liverpool and PSG to sign the 22-year-old.

Tchouameni has made 50 appearances across all competitions for Monaco this season. The defensive-minded midfielder has scored five goals and provided three assists in the process.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer