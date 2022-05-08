Liverpool in pole position ahead of Real Madrid and PSG in race to sign 22-year-old star - Reports

Liverpool have an advantage over Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the race for AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to French television program Telefoot.

Tchouameni has established himself as a key player for Monaco since joining them from Bordeaux for an initial sum of €17.5 million in January 2020. He has made 93 appearances across all competitions for the French club.

The defensive-minded midfielder has scored five goals and provided two assists from 48 matches for Monaco this season. His performances for the Ligue 1 club have seen him make his way onto the transfer wishlist of several European giants.

Liverpool are said to have held talks with Tchouameni's agent ahead of the summer. Real Madrid have also been reportedly keeping tabs on the France international for a while now.

There have been suggestions that Real Madrid are the favorites to sign Tchouameni, who has also been linked with a move to PSG. However, Jurgen Klopp's side have an edge in the race to sign the midfielder, according to the aforementioned source.

Julien Maynard @JulienMaynard L’avenir d’Aurélien Tchouaméni n’est pas encore décidé - le PSG espère encore - mais c’est Liverpool et le Real Madrid qui tiennent la corde pour accueillir le milieu international de Monaco dès la saison prochaine (avantage Liverpool, pour l’heure). #Mercato L’avenir d’Aurélien Tchouaméni n’est pas encore décidé - le PSG espère encore - mais c’est Liverpool et le Real Madrid qui tiennent la corde pour accueillir le milieu international de Monaco dès la saison prochaine (avantage Liverpool, pour l’heure). #Mercato

PSG are hopeful of being able to acquire the 22-year-old services from league rivals Monaco. Liverpool and Real Madrid, though, have better chances of landing him ahead of the 2022-23 season as per the report.

However, a final decision regarding Tchouameni's future amist interest from the UEFA Champions League finalists is yet to be taken. It remains to be seen where the future lies for the highly-rated midfielder.

Liverpool, Real Madrid and PSG target Aurelien Tchouameni could cost €70 million

Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner are all on the wrong side of their 30s. The Reds could thus look to strengthen their midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Similarly, Los Blancos stars Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro are in their 30s now. Aurelien Tchouameni could thus be an ideal target for Carlo Ancelotti's side ahead of the 2022-23 season.

PSG, on the other hand, are keen to bolster their squad further after bowing out of the Champions League Round of 16 this season. The likes of Danilo Pereira, Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera and Georginio Wijnaldum are also on the wrong side of their 30s.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Tchouameni



AS Monaco won’t accept less than €70m for Tchouaméni this summer. Two goals tonight, top quality again and pure leadership even if he’s 22. Aurélien Tchouaméni will be one of the best opportunity on the market. What a talent.AS Monaco won’t accept less than €70m for Tchouaméni this summer. Two goals tonight, top quality again and pure leadership even if he’s 22. Aurélien Tchouaméni will be one of the best opportunity on the market. What a talent. ⭐️🇫🇷 #TchouameniAS Monaco won’t accept less than €70m for Tchouaméni this summer. https://t.co/vjn18b9sLR

However, Tchouameni, who has a contract with Monaco until 2024, will not come cheap should any of those clubs make a move for him in the summer. As per Fabrizio Romano, the French club will not accept anything below €70 million for him.

