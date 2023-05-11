23-year-old attacker 'notably rejected' Chelsea and PSG offers to agree new contract with €170m release clause: Reports

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao reportedly rejected interest from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to agree on a new contract with the Rossoneri.

French journalist Ignazio Genuardi (via Sports Witness) reports that Leao has been convinced to stay at Milan despite interest from European heavyweights. He will sign a new deal lasting until 2028.

However, it is also reported that Leao notably rejected proposals from Chelsea and PSG in his signature. Discussions are said to have been held but the Portuguese attacker ultimately opted to remain at the San Siro.

Leao has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 13 goals and providing as many assists in 44 games across competitions. The attacker will reportedly have a €170 million release clause inserted into his new contract.

This is likely to stave off the likes of Chelsea or PSG from continuing their pursuits. He will earn €7 million per season, plus bonuses, and a signing prize worth another €2 million.

The Portuguese frontman had to watch from the stands at the San Siro as the Rossoneri suffered a 2-0 defeat to rivals Inter Milan on Wednesday night (May 11). He is nursing a thigh injury and was absent as Stefano Pioli's side were beaten in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal tie.

Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho responds to PSG links

Jose Mourinho responds to speculation regarding move to the Parisians.

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has been linked with replacing Christophe Galtier at PSG. The Portuguese coach is currently at AS Roma, where his contract expires in 2024.

He was asked by Sky Sports about potentially taking over at the Parc des Princes. He hilariously responded:

“Paris Saint-Germain are calling to appoint me? If they’re looking for me, they didn’t find me because they haven’t talked to me."

There are question marks over the future of Galtier at PSG. His side made disappointing exits from the Champions League and the Coupe de France. They do look certain to win the Ligue 1 title, but that might not be enough to save the Frenchman.

Meanwhile, Mourinho has been at Roma since 2021 and he led i Lupi to the Europa Conference League last season. However, the renowned coach has regularly left the door open on a departure. He said in April that contracts aren't the most important thing in football.

The Portuguese tactician was a massive success at Chelsea. He won three Premier League titles during two spells at Stamford Bridge. A return to the Blues seems unlikely though as Mauricio Pochettino looks set to become their new permanent boss.

