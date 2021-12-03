25-year-old forward prefers Manchester United switch despite offer from Barcelona: Reports

Chelsea star Timo Werner prefers a move to Manchester United despite receiving an offer from Barcelona, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional. The German is tempted by the prospect of playing under new Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick.

Werner joined Chelsea from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig for around £47.5m last year. The Blues were hopeful that the Germany international would establish himself as their undisputed No. 9.

However, the transfer has not gone according to plan for both Chelsea and Timo Werner so far. The 25-year-old has struggled to find his footing at Stamford Bridge, scoring only 15 goals from 64 appearances so far.

Timo Werner's struggles in front of goal even persuaded Chelsea to re-sign Romelu Lukaku in the summer. The German now finds playing time hard to come by at the club, with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic ahead of him in the pecking order.

As Timo Werner continues to struggle to make an impact at Chelsea, Barcelona have been credited with an interest in him. The Catalans are even prepared to sign the former Stuttgart star on an initial loan deal, with an option to make the move permanent for around £34m.

However, Barcelona face competition from Premier League giants Manchester United for Timo Werner's signature. The forward even prefers joining the Red Devils over Blaugrana, according to reports.

Chelsea are said to be open to listening to offers for Timo Werner in the winter transfer window. Barcelona, who are keen to add to their options in attack, have identified the German as a potential recruit. Manchester United, though, reportedly have an advantage over Xavi's side in the race for Timo Werner.

Ralf Rangnick's presence gives Manchester United edge over Barcelona in pursuit of Timo Werner

Both Barcelona and Manchester United have been credited with an interest in signing Timo Werner from Chelsea. The German, though, prefers the Red Devils over the Catalans.

According to reports, Ralf Rangnick's presence at Old Trafford could tempt Timo Werner to snub Barcelona in favour of a move to Manchester United. The 63-year-old took the forward to RB Leipzig in 2016 and could reunite with him at Old Trafford.

Chelsea, though, prefer selling Timo Werner to Barcelona. Thomas Tuchel and Co do not want to strengthen their direct rivals by selling the 25-year-old to Manchester United.

