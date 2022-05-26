25-year-old puts his house up for rent amid rumors of Barcelona exit - Reports

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has reportedly made his house available for rent, with his Camp Nou contract set to expire next month.

The 25-year-old has failed to live up to expectations at the Blaugrana following his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, with persistent injury problems restricting him to just 150 appearances across five seasons.

Dembele was part of the French squad that won the 2018 World Cup, but despite Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez giving him more game time in recent times, the forward is yet to sign an extension with his contract set to expire next month.

According to Carpetas Blaugranas, Dembele has already put his house up for rent, prompting further speculation that the the winger's future lies elsewhere.

After it appeared that Dembele was surplus to requirements at the Blaugrana, he played in all but one of the club's final 16 La Liga games of the campaign. The Frenchman netted twice and provided 13 assists in 32 appearances this term.

His current manager Xavi claimed this week that the negotiations between the club and player were going well, saying (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

"Negotiations are ongoing and we are going to be optimistic. I hope he can stay – he has helped us a lot during the last six months.

"He's a decisive player with lots of assists and he has been excellent in many games. When he hasn't played, we've missed him. He is a football player that I like and we'd like to stay, but we'll have to see."

Dembele reportedly rejects final Barcelona offer and has new club lined up

According to AS, Dembele is set to sign for PSG, despite Barcelona offering him a final contract offer.

Dembele will be following in Lionel Messi's footsteps from last summer, who also left Catalonia for the French capital.

The 25-year-old forward was Barcelona's top assist-provider across all competitions. The Spanish giants went trophyless in the campaign and were knocked out of the Champions League group stage by Bayern Munich and Benfica.

AS have also claimed that Kylian Mbappe's decision to stay at the Parc des Princes has convinced Dembele to join the Ligue 1 champions, who are chasing a replacement for Angel Di Maria as his contract expires next month.

Mbappe, who turned down Real Madrid last week to sign a new three-year extension with the Parisians, has insisted that his international teammate join him at PSG as they look to capture their first-ever Champions League title next year.

