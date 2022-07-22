26-year-old Arsenal star leaves pre-season camp to travel to Italy - Reports 

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has left the club's pre-season camp to travel to Italy with his future at the Gunners uncertain, as per Arsenal442.

The Gunners announced their squad to face Orlando City at the Exploria Stadium on Thursday, July 21, and Torreira, 26, was an unexplained absentee. The Uruguayan midfielder missed out as the north London side claimed a 3-1 victory over Orlando and question marks remain over his future.

Torreira reportedly traveled to Italy to address personal matters, although it hasn't been disclosed whether it is due to an impending transfer.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Serie A side Fiorentina and could be set to return to Italian shores with a move to AS Roma.

Torreira has revealed that he has held talks with Roma manager Jose Mourinho over a potential move, saying:

“Roma? Yes, there is a possibility. I spoke to Mourinho a while ago. I admire him as a coach. It's an opportunity that tempts me a lot, but it's not easy.”

Alongside a potential move to Roma is talk of a move to La Liga side Valencia, with the player's agent having confirmed interest from the Spanish side.

Torreira's agent Pablo Bentancur said:

“We have reached an agreement with Valencia, [Gennaro] Gattuso wants him. We are going to discuss with Arsenal - Arteta wants to see him in the pre-season. He [Torreira] had great numbers with AFC but we’ve pre-agreement with Valencia."

The Uruaguayan has found game time hard to come by at Arsenal in recent seasons, making 89 appearances, scoring four goals whilst providing six assists.

The midfielder has spent the last two seasons out on loan at Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina. He made 35 appearances for I Viola last season, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira needs to leave

A move would be for the best

Lucas Torreira has become an outcast at the Emirates Stadium since arriving from Sampdoria in 2018 for £25.8 million.

The midfielder impressed in his debut season, making 50 appearances and becoming a mainstay in the Gunners side. However, his performances started to diminish and so too did his place in Mikel Arteta's side. He then went on loan, first to Atletico Madrid and then to Fiorentina.

Torreira has just a year left on his current deal with the north London outfit but a move this summer seems best for both parties. Arsenal can cash in on a player that has become a forgotten man and the Uruguayan can join a club where he can get regular minutes.

