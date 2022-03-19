PSG make 'concrete approach' for 29-year-old Chelsea star - Reports

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger could move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as the French club have made a 'concrete' approach for the German. According to But! Football Club, Rudiger is considered the first-choice centre-back target for the Parisians and the club is willing to offer him a very lucrative contract proposal.

Antonio Rudiger's current contract with the Blues will expire this summer and the German has been linked with many elite European clubs. Rudiger has been one of the standout players under Thomas Tuchel's tactical setup and has been instrumental in the London club's success since the German coach took over.

The 29-year-old is open to staying in London. However, there is a significant difference in the wages expected by the defender and the contract offered by the Blues.

Chelsea are currently going through a rough patch due to the UK Government's decision to sanction club owner Roman Abramovich. Players and staff are uncertain of their future under the current atmosphere.

Many expect things to be back to normal when any potential new owners take over the club and it would be interesting to see what their plans are for the Blues.

Get French Football News @GFFN

bit.ly/3KZ9mHj PSG are prioritising the signing of Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger (29) this summer and have made a concrete approach. (BUT) PSG are prioritising the signing of Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger (29) this summer and have made a concrete approach. (BUT)bit.ly/3KZ9mHj

In the meantime, many clubs are taking advantage of the situation at Chelsea as they try to tempt players to leave the club this summer. The French club have tagged the German as their first-choice centre-back target for the upcoming transfer window.

It would be interesting to see how PSG's interest unfolds as the club certainly needs to sign a centre-back this summer. Les Parisiens' decision to sign Sergio Ramos turned out to be a huge mistake as the Spaniard has been struggling to stay fit. Signing Rudiger could certainly add more protection at the back as the German's form is currently at its peak.

PSG have reportedly been offered to sign Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku

According to But! Football Club, PSG have been offered the option of signing out-of-favor Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker, who made his switch from Inter Milan to the Blues for a club-record transfer fee of £97.7 million, has had an underwhelming outing in front of goal this season. He has scored just 11 goals in 33 games across competitions, a very low output from one of Europe's supposedly premier marksmen.

Moreover, Tuchel has recently preferred to play Kai Havertz upfront as a No.9 which has certainly lessened Lukaku's game time.

Garvey Specter🥃 @iftheshoe_fitzz I think Lukaku should join PSG next season. He’d be a great fit. I think Lukaku should join PSG next season. He’d be a great fit.

The Blues are willing to let Lukaku go on a loan deal to Paris Saint-Germain or even sell him for close to £41 million which is a fraction of the price they paid to sign him.

The French giants may need to bolster their attack as their star striker Kylian Mbappe is close to joining Real Madrid as per the latest report from Marca. A move to Ligue 1 could be the best option for Lukaku as the Belgian has certainly struggled in his last two Premier League stints.

Edited by Shardul Sant