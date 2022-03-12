PSG offered chance to sign out-of-favor Chelsea star 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly been offered the opportunity to sign out-of-sorts Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku, 29, joined Chelsea last summer for a club-record £97.7 million from Serie A champions Inter Milan. He had been hugely successful at the San Siro, scoring 64 goals in 95 appearances.

But his move to Stamford Bridge has seen the striker hugely disappoint, having only scored five goals in 18 appearances.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Romelu Lukaku's SEVEN touches vs Crystal Palace - a new Premier League low! 🥴 Romelu Lukaku's SEVEN touches vs Crystal Palace - a new Premier League low! 🥴 https://t.co/JVjdJP3jiq

Alongside his woeful performances, the striker has also been a disruption behind the scenes, having sat down for an interview with SKY Italia in December to raise his frustrations with his situation under Thomas Tuchel.

He was subsequently punished for his actions by the Premier League club and since his one-match ban he has been out of form.

But! Football Club (via Caught Offside) are reporting that PSG could be afforded the chance to sign the Belgian in either a loan deal or for around £41 million.

The Ligue 1 side may be in need of attacking reinforcements this summer with Kylian Mbappe reportedly set to hold talks with Real Madrid over a free transfer at the end of the season.

Lukaku moving to PSG from Chelsea makes sense for all parties

Lukaku has been a huge disappointment for Chelsea

Despite his disappointing time at Chelsea, Lukaku is renowned as one of the best goalscoring talents in world football.

During his time at Inter, the former Manchester United star proved he was one of the world's top strikers.

He was instrumental in the side's Serie A triumph under Antonio Conte in 2021, finishing that season as the top goalscorer in the Italian league.

He may fit PSG both due to his desire of wanting to be a star name and his powerful presence up front.

Should Mbappe depart for Real Madrid, Lukaku could take up a central role with Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. feeding him.

Garvey Specter🥃 @iftheshoe_fitzz I think Lukaku should join PSG next season. He’d be a great fit. I think Lukaku should join PSG next season. He’d be a great fit.

It is a huge contrast to how the side would set up with Mbappe in the side.

But having failed to win a long-desired UEFA Champions League after falling to Madrid last Wednesday, perhaps a change in system and personnel is required.

Lukaku has huge experience for both club and country and is a handful for any defender.

Whether Mauricio Pochettino will be in the hotseat by the time a potential transfer arises remains to be seen.

The club are considering his future following their Champions League exit this week and have been linked recently with a move for Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte.

Conte will know all about Lukaku through their days at Inter and so perhaps we could see a completely new PSG side come next season.

Edited by S Chowdhury