29-year-old wants to 'quit' Chelsea and return to former club this summer: Reports

Romelu Lukaku reportedly 'wants to quit Chelsea' and move back to Inter this summer. The Belgian is keen on returning to San Siro and his lawyers are believed to be working on getting the deal sorted.

As per a report by Mirror Football, Lukaku has told Thomas Tuchel he wants out of Chelsea. The Belgian is not happy with the game time and wants to head back to Inter, where he won the league title with Antonio Conte.

Chelsea paid £97.5 million last summer to sign the Belgian striker but he failed to deliver in the 2021-22 season. Lukaku failed to adapt to Tuchel's system and scored just eight goals in his 1586 minutes on the pitch in the Premier League.

Sixteen of his twenty-six appearances were starts, which included an infamous game at Crystal Palace where the Belgian ended with just seven touches the whole game.

Reports suggest Inter have offered the player a €7.5 million a year salary and he has accepted it.

Lukaku's infamous Inter-praising interview saw Chelsea fans turn on the striker.

Romelu Lukaku was not doing well on the pitch and things turned bad off the pitch when he spoke to Sky Italia in December. The Belgian striker was full of praise for Inter and their fans, admitting that returning to the Serie A club was a plan for the future. He said:

"Now, it's the right time to share my feelings. I have always said that I have Inter in my heart: I know I will return to Inter, I really hope so. I am in love with Italy, this is right moment to talk and let people know what really happened."

"I really hope from bottom of my heart to return to Inter not at the end of my career but when I'm still at top level to win more together. I want apologise to the Inter fan, timing of my words was wrong: what you did for me will remain forever."

Lukaku would go on to apologize to Chelsea fans a few days later and said in an interview:

"To the fans, I'm sorry for the upset that I've caused. Obviously, it's up to me now to restore your trust, and I'll do my best every day to show commitment on the training ground and in games to make sure we win games."

"The interview was about saying goodbye to the Inter fans, it was not about trying to disrespect the (Chelsea) fans, the football club, the owner, my teammates, the technical staff. Because they made a lot of efforts for me to come back here and I wanted to come back here."

Lukaku scored two goals in two matches for Belgium at the Club World Cup to help the national win the trophy for the first time in their history.

