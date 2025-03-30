3 European clubs show interest in Jadon Sancho as Chelsea and Manchester United remain undecided - Reports

Chelsea winger Jadon Sancho, on loan from Manchester United, is reportedly attracting interest from Serie A as his future hangs in the balance. As reported by TalkSPORT via Tribal Football, the England international is wanted by Roma, Lazio and Juventus.

Ad

Sancho joined Chelsea on loan from Manchester United last summer with the Blues having the obligation to sign him for £25 million. However, it has recently been reported that the Blues might opt not to exercise that option even if they have to pay the Red Devils a significant compensation.

Sancho has been a major disappointment at Manchester United following his reported £73 million move from Borussia Dortmund in 2021. Expectations were big from the winger who established himself as one of the best players in the Bundesliga with Dortmund.

Ad

Trending

The former Manchester City academy graduate struggled to live up to his big price tag at Old Trafford and eventually fell out with former manager Erik ten Hag. He was then shipped back to Dortmund on a six-month loan in January 2024 but could not revive his career.

Chelsea took a gamble by landing him on loan last summer and the Englishman had an impressive start to life at Stamford Bridge. However, he eventually suffered a dip in form which has reportedly made the Blues back out from a permanent deal.

Ad

Sancho has scored twice and produced seven assists in 29 appearances for Enzo Maresca's side this season. His last goal contribution came against Crystal Palace in January.

Jadon Sancho urged to be given another chance at Manchester United as Chelsea hesitate on a permanent deal

Jadon Sancho's former youth team coach, Dan Micciche, has urged Manchester United to offer the 25-year-old another chance to impress. Sancho faces an uncertain future at the moment, with Chelsea reportedly unwilling to sign him permanently for a pre-agreed £25 million fee.

Ad

Micciche has claimed that Sancho could be a good fit in Ruben Amorim's system, where he would play a narrower role. He said, as quoted by Football Transfers:

"Jadon would have to play as a left-sided No.10, I couldn't see him play as a wing-back. Can he play there? Yeah, absolutely. I think he could play for Ruben Amorim in his system."

Ad

Micciche added:

"It might actually suit him more - in terms of freeing him up. He wouldn't be hugging the touchline as much, he would in middle of the pitch more and would have more options when he gets the ball."

Chelsea would reportedly be required to pay Manchester United £5 million as a penalty if they decide against signing Sancho permanently.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback