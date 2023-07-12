Manchester United are among three Premier League clubs interested in signing Joao Felix, who spent six months on loan at Chelsea last season.

Felix joined the Blues on a six-month loan deal from Atletico Madrid in January earlier this year. He scored four goals in 20 games across competitions for the west London side as they finished 12th in the Premier League table.

As per Spanish outlet ABC (via Sports Witness), the Portuguese winger has asked his agents to find a new club. He doesn't want to continue at Atletico Madrid and looks at Premier League as a preferred option.

Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa are all interested in signing Felix this summer. They have even contacted the player's camp but are yet to hold any concrete talks with Atletico Madrid.

Felix wants to join a club that can offer him UEFA Champions League football, which puts Aston Villa out of the race. They finished seventh in the league table last season and will compete in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Manchester United and Newcastle, meanwhile, finished third and fourth respectively, qualifying for the Champions League. Both sides are now looking for attacking reinforcements as they prepare to compete in arguably the biggest club tournament next season.

Atletico Madrid want to send Felix on a loan instead of selling him this summer due to a drop in his valuation after his poor stint at Chelsea. This could work in favor of his aforementioned suitors.

The Portuguese joined Atletico from Benfica for a massive fee of €126 million in 2019 but failed to live up to the price tag. He scored just 34 goals and provided 18 assists in 131 games for the Spanish side.

Manchester United hoping to complete second signing before US pre-season tour this summer

As per the BBC, Manchester United are looking to complete their second signing of the summer before they leave for their pre-season tour of the USA.

The Red Devils will face Arsenal in the USA on July 22 but will leave for the country in a week. They are hoping to complete the signing of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana before leaving.

Manchester United's first bid worth £38 million was rejected by Inter, who are demanding around £51 million. The two clubs now seem to have settled on a compromise and the deal could be completed before the end of next week.

Onana will replace David de Gea in the Red Devils' squad, with the Spaniard leaving the club on a free transfer this year after 12 years. The Cameroonian will become United's second signing of the summer after their £55 million transfer of Mason Mount from Chelsea.

Poll : 0 votes